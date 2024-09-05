Apple Watch feature saves life of pregnant woman, baby: Here’s what happened

In recent times, the Apple Watch has been instrumental in numerous emergency situations, from monitoring heart rates to detecting falls and placing emergency calls. A recent case underscores the potential life-saving capabilities of the device, particularly its ECG feature, which proved crucial for a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Rachel Manalo, who was 18 weeks pregnant, experienced a persistent, fast heartbeat that did not subside for several weeks. Concerned about her symptoms, she used the ECG (electrocardiogram) feature on her Apple Watch to assess her heart's electrical activity. Manalo noted feeling exhausted and short of breath before she decided to monitor her heart using the watch, ABC News San Diego reported.

Apple Watch Alerts Lead to Medical Diagnosis

The ECG function on her Apple Watch yielded an “inconclusive” result, showing her heart rate was elevated at 150 beats per minute for over 40 minutes. Following the ECG reading, the app advised her to seek medical attention. Subsequently, a doctor diagnosed her with ventricular tachycardia, a condition where the heart's lower chambers fail to function properly, leading to reduced oxygen levels in the blood.

Dr. Nguyen, who treated Manalo, explained to ABC News San Diego, the gravity of the situation: "If left untreated, ventricular tachycardia can lead to a heart attack, especially with the additional strain of pregnancy." The doctor acknowledged that the Apple Watch's data played a significant role in diagnosing the condition, stating, “We discussed the symptoms, and she mentioned her Apple Watch's alerts.”

Importance of Health Monitoring Devices

While the Apple Watch cannot replace a comprehensive medical examination, its alerts can prompt users to seek professional help. Dr. Nguyen highlighted the importance of health devices like the Apple Watch in providing valuable data for medical assessments. Following the intervention, Manalo adhered to medical advice and continued with a healthy pregnancy. The ECG feature is available on Apple Watch Series 4 and newer models, excluding SE versions.

How Apple Watch Monitors Heart Health

The Apple Watch is equipped with an optical heart rate sensor that continuously tracks heart rate throughout the day, especially during physical activities. It uses green LED lights to measure blood flow during exercise and infrared LEDs for readings when at rest. Beyond heart rate monitoring, the watch also tracks blood oxygen levels, medication adherence, and can detect crashes or falls.