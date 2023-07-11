Apply online for DRDO jobs: Check when and where to do so

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has released its recruitment 2023 notification for open vacancies. The open position is for the post of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) on a contract basis in the Information Technology/Cyber Security/ Computer Science engineering discipline. There are 2 vacancies open for the mentioned post.

The candidates will be selected based on their application and personal interview. Here's how and when you can apply for this position in DRDO.

Important dates for applying online

The notification for the post was out on July 10, and the start date to fill out the application form started as soon as the notification was released. The last date to submit the application form is July 20.

The personal interview may begin on August 4 in Delhi.

How to apply for Defence Research & Development Organisation Recruitment 2023

According to the DRDO Recruitment 2023 official notification, interested candidates can go online and download the application form from the official website and fill out the details carefully and attach all the required documents. The candidate has to send the typewritten application to the mentioned address at the notice within 21 days.

It is clearly mentioned in the notice that no other form of application will be accepted.

What to attach in the job application

The candidate needs to provide their full biodata with a self-attested copy of the mark sheet and degrees that have done. The application should be attached with a passport size photograph on the right-hand side corner.

Note that during the interview, you need to carry your original education certificates, no objection certificate, and passport size photograph as well.

Selected candidates also may have to appear for a written test so kindly prepare for the interview and exam accordingly.

Interested candidates are advised to fill out their application form precisely to avoid rejection. Make sure you meet the eligibility criteria as well before filling up the form.