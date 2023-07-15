Home Tech News Are you an emoji addict? Know all about World Emoji Day and why you should celebrate it

Are you an emoji addict? Know all about World Emoji Day and why you should celebrate it

World emoji day is a delightful celebration of the impact these pictograms have had on social media users.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 15 2023, 20:49 IST
Emojis
View all Images
In order to celebrate the spirit of emojis, every year on the 17th of July, World Emoji Day is celebrated (Unsplash)

Are you someone who cannot text anyone on social media without resorting to emojis? For all those social media users for whom emojis have become an inseparable part of their day-to-day life, here is a time to celebrate their existence. World emoji day is almost here and you should know about their significance in the digital age. From children to grown-ups, emojis are playing a significant role in fostering non-verbal communication. They make it a lot easier to express emotions while texting. What usually required a few lines of scribbled text, can now be done in a jiffy with far better results. In order to celebrate the spirit of emojis, every year on the 17th of July, World Emoji Day is celebrated. So, what is World Emoji Day?

World Emoji Day

It is is a delightful annual celebration that recognizes the significant impact emojis have made on digital communication across various platforms, such as messaging apps, social media, and email. This fun occasion was established by Jeremy Burge, the founder of Emojipedia, on July 17, 2014.

The chosen date holds special significance as it aligns with the "Calendar" emoji displayed on most platforms like Apple and Google, showing the date as July 17. This emoji was thoughtfully selected to represent World Emoji Day.

Significance

The essence of World Emoji Day lies in appreciating the universal language that emojis have become, bridging gaps between cultures and languages. Emojis offer an expressive and playful way to convey emotions, ideas, and messages. Their integration into modern communication has made them an essential part of our daily interactions.

During the celebrations, people partake in sharing their favorite emojis, hosting emoji-themed events, and participating in various online activities centered around these expressive icons. World Emoji Day serves as a cheerful reminder of how emojis have revolutionized the way we communicate, enriching our digital conversations.

Over the years, World Emoji Day has gained global recognition and popularity. As they continue to play a vital role in modern communication, World Emoji Day's yearly celebrations remind us of the ever-evolving and enjoyable nature of these interactions.

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 20:48 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets