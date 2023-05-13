Are your phone microphone and camera tracking you? Check these tips to find out

A viral tweet by a Twitter engineer claimed that WhatsApp listens through a smartphone's microphone even when the app is not in use, raising privacy concerns. WhatsApp denies these allegations, attributing them to a phone's operating system issue.

In recent months, there have been a number of reports of apps using users' microphones and cameras without users' knowledge or consent. This has raised serious privacy concerns, as it means that apps could be listening in on private conversations or recording videos without users being aware of it.

To safeguard privacy, users should exercise caution regarding app faults. Here are tips to check if a specific app has access to the microphone or camera and if it is currently using them in the background.

For iPhone users:

1. Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Scroll down and tap on Privacy.

3. Select Microphone or Camera to view the apps with access to these features.

4. To revoke access, simply toggle the switch to the left for any app you wish to disable.

To check if an app is currently using your microphone or camera on iPhone:

1. Observe the status bar at the top of your screen.

2. A green dot indicates camera usage, while an orange dot signifies microphone usage.

3. Alternatively, swipe down from the top right corner of the screen to open the Control Centre, which will display the apps currently utilizing your microphone or camera.

For Android users:

1. Open the Settings app on your Android device.

2. Scroll down to Apps & Notifications.

3. Locate and tap on the app you want to check.

4. Tap Permissions to view the granted permissions.

5. Look for Microphone or Camera in the permissions list to identify which apps have access.

To check if an app is currently using your microphone or camera on Android:

1. Swipe down from the top of your screen to access the notification panel.

2. Check for microphone or camera icons in the status bar.

3. Tap the respective icon to determine which app is using your microphone or camera.

By following these simple steps, users can proactively manage app permissions and ensure their privacy remains secure.