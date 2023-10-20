Artifact now lets you share favourite places; Know all about this app founded by Instagram co-founders

Icon
The Artifact app, created by Instagram’s co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, has announced a new feature where users will be able to share places and recommend it to friends.

Artifact
Artifact announces new features, letting you share places in posts. (Mike Krieger/Threads)
Artifact, the news aggregation platform developed by Instagram's co-founders, has been getting more and more features lately powered by artificial intelligence (AI). On September 13, a new feature called Links was announced that allows users to post links and view a more personalized feed based on their interests. At the Code Conference, the platform also rolled out the feature that lets users create posts, with the aim of making Artifact a place for much more than just reading the latest headlines. Now, its cofounders have announced that Artifact is introducing the ability to share recommended places.

Artifact introduces new feature

Initially, just a place to catch the latest news, Artifact will now let users share their favourite places such as shops, restaurants, bars and more. This will be done through the existing posting functionality that already allows users to create and share posts and images on the platform.

Artifact is an AI-powered platform that learns the users' interests and keeps them up-to-date with the information that is relevant to them. It uses AI to summarize the information in case you only have a few minutes to catch up with things. The platform also uses AI to rewrite clickbait headlines.

Other new features

Earlier this month, the platform rolled out the ability to create images with generative AI, allowing users to share images they have created on their own along with their posts. The Safari view in Artifact has also received an update, and users can now use the AI summaries feature either in the app or through the share extension in Safari. It can be toggled by going into Artifact Settings, and then Browser Settings.

In a post on Threads, Instagram cofounder and former CTO Mike Krieger announced, “Two fun new updates today in @artifact_news:

1. You can now share Places into our posts tab; great way of sharing your favorite new restaurant or spot

2. Our new Safari view got superpowers — you can now comment, save for later, and use our AI summaries, either within our app or from our Safari share extension.”

