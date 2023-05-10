Home Tech News As AI jobs loss fears spread, know these 10 jobs that will grow because of it

World Economic Forum has informed about top 10 fastest growing jobs because of Artificial Intelligence. From Robotics Engineers to AI Machine Learning specialists, check the list here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 10 2023, 15:42 IST
Artificial Intelligence will claim a huge number of jobs causing fear to spread rapidly among workers. Now, in a latest update, US-Brazilian researcher Ben Goertzel, a leading AI guru has has sensationally claimed that artificial intelligence (AI) could replace 80 percent of human jobs in the coming years. However, he even added that it is a good thing. Now, a report by the World Economic Forum has revealed about the top 10 fastest declining jobs due to AI. However, it has also stated that there are several jobs that will grow faster because of AI.

"The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2023 says that AI and machine learning specialists, data analysts and scientists, and digital transformation specialists are the most prominent emerging roles," World Economic Forum said. It also predicted a 40 percent jump in the number of AI and machine learning specialists by 2027, a 30-35 percent rise in demand for roles such as data analysts and scientists or big data specialists, and a 31 percent increase in demand for information security analysts. This would add a combined 2.6 million jobs.

Here are the top 10 fastest growing jobs in the next five years according to the World Economic Forum:

1. AI and Machine Learning Specialists

2. Sustainability Specialists

3. Business Intelligence Analysts

4. Information Security Analysts

5. Fintech Engineers

6. Data Analysts and Scientists

7. Robotics Engineers

8. Electrotechnology Engineers

9. Agricultural Equipment Operators

10. Digital Transformation Specialists

Notably, reskilling people to use AI effectively will be the key to companies being able to use the technology successfully, says Accenture.

The potential for AI to reshape the world of work means companies need to start learning now to avoid being left behind, Accenture says.

A big part of this will involve ensuring their staff are developing the new skills that will be required in the age of AI.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets