Home Tech News As Musk rebrands Twitter, CEO Linda Yaccarino calls it “future state of unlimited interactivity”

As Musk rebrands Twitter, CEO Linda Yaccarino calls it “future state of unlimited interactivity”

Continuing its multitude of changes, Elon Musk announced on Sunday that Twitter is being rebranded as X, and CEO Linda Yaccarino has plenty to say about it.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Jul 24 2023, 08:08 IST
X.com domain now redirects users to Twitter. (Unsplash)

Twitter has been going through a myriad of transformations since Elon Musk's takeover, with the introduction of Twitter Blue, ‘temporary' limits, and new features. Now, the microblogging platform is being rebranded after 17 years of existence, and the iconic bird is set to be replaced by a new X logo.

On Sunday, Musk wrote on Twitter, “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow”, and he later tweeted a short mockup video of the X logo created by Sawyer Merritt, the co-founder of sustainable clothing brand Twin Berch Merritt, and the supposed new logo has also become Musk's pinned tweet.

Twitter becomes X

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino revealed details about Twitter's rebranding in a series of tweets on Monday, calling the platform the “future state of unlimited interactivity”. Yaccarino said that Twitter changed the way we communicate, and X could go even further to revamp the international social exchange. Powered by AI, X will “connect us all in ways we're just beginning to imagine.” The new X platform could be centered on audio, video, messaging as well as banking activities, becoming an international hub for the exchange of goods, services, and opportunities.

Talking about Twitter's development over the years, Yaccarino tweeted, “For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We've already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we're just getting started.”

Elon Musk and X - A history

This is not the first time that any Elon Musk-owned company has been rebranded around the term X. In fact, his infatuation with X goes way back to 1999 when he founded X.com, a supposed one-stop shop for your financial needs that could replace conventional banking. But in 2001, the platform became part of PayPal which was then acquired by eBay, although the ownership of the domain was returned to Musk a few years ago.

The Twitter chief has also incorporated X into his space and automobile companies with SpaceX and the Tesla Model X. Now, the same is being done with Twitter, and the X.com domain now redirects users to Twitter, perhaps fulfilling Musk's vision of a one-stop shop that caters to every need of a social media user.

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 08:07 IST
