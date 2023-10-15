Icon
Home Tech News As Threads opts out, Bluesky makes a big news play

As Threads opts out, Bluesky makes a big news play

Bluesky offers journalists a unique opportunity for self-verification even as Threads is ambivalent about featuring news.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 15 2023, 17:50 IST
Icon
Bluesky
Bluesky invites journalists for self-verification as Threads shifts away from news. (AP)
Bluesky
Bluesky invites journalists for self-verification as Threads shifts away from news. (AP)

In a notable move, the social media platform Bluesky, supported by Jack Dorsey and boasting a flourishing user base of 1.5 million, has extended an invitation to journalists and news organisations. This invitation allows them to self-verify by setting their websites as their usernames. This development comes as Meta-owned Threads has decided to steer clear of featuring news on its platform.

Bluesky has been experiencing rapid growth, attracting individuals with diverse interests spanning politics, sports, and entertainment. Although the platform is still in its early stages, its ambition is clear: to reach 10 million users. Bluesky is now providing the tools for organisations to manage verifications for their journalists. For example, a newsroom can verify its affiliated journalists through a subdomain such as @name.newsroom.com.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Opportunities Abound for Journalists and Developers

For freelance journalists and writers without formal affiliations, Bluesky offers the option to set their website as their username. The company encourages users to actively engage with the platform by posting and interacting with the vibrant community. Active participation is key to gaining visibility in this growing ecosystem.

Developers also have a significant role in Bluesky's vision. The platform aims to create an open marketplace of feeds, allowing experimentation and the publication of algorithms accessible to all. Bluesky has been making waves in the social media landscape, surpassing one million users in September. The platform initially released a beta app in January, inviting a select group to test its features, and by February, it had amassed several hundred users.

Recently, Bluesky secured $8 million in a seed funding round, with Neo, a community-driven firm, leading the way. Notable partners, such as Ali Partovi and Suzanne Xie, have also joined the funding efforts. This injection of capital is a positive sign of the platform's growth and development prospects.

On the other hand, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a user-friendly update for the Threads platform. Users will now have access to an edit button, allowing them to make changes to their posts within five minutes of publishing, free of charge. Previously, any post-editing required users to delete and repost their content to correct any mistakes.

Bluesky's invitation to journalists and news organisations for self-verification on its platform presents new and exciting opportunities for media professionals looking for alternative ways to engage with their audience. As the platform continues to evolve and grow, it is quickly becoming a focal point for those seeking innovative avenues in the ever-changing realm of digital media.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Oct, 16:50 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft
Microsoft spent 2 years trying to buy Activision Blizzard. For Xbox CEO, that was the easy part
Geoguessr
Where am I? Gaming whizzes put geography on the map
Pokemon GO
Van Gogh Museum scraps Pokemon cards over safety concerns
Amazon Sale 2023
Amazon Sale 2023: Grab big discounts on Xbox Series X, PS5, other gaming consoles
GTA V
GTA 6 release date tipped by analyst! Know when it could launch
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon