As Threads opts out, Bluesky makes a big news play

In a notable move, the social media platform Bluesky, supported by Jack Dorsey and boasting a flourishing user base of 1.5 million, has extended an invitation to journalists and news organisations. This invitation allows them to self-verify by setting their websites as their usernames. This development comes as Meta-owned Threads has decided to steer clear of featuring news on its platform.

Bluesky has been experiencing rapid growth, attracting individuals with diverse interests spanning politics, sports, and entertainment. Although the platform is still in its early stages, its ambition is clear: to reach 10 million users. Bluesky is now providing the tools for organisations to manage verifications for their journalists. For example, a newsroom can verify its affiliated journalists through a subdomain such as @name.newsroom.com.

Opportunities Abound for Journalists and Developers

For freelance journalists and writers without formal affiliations, Bluesky offers the option to set their website as their username. The company encourages users to actively engage with the platform by posting and interacting with the vibrant community. Active participation is key to gaining visibility in this growing ecosystem.

Developers also have a significant role in Bluesky's vision. The platform aims to create an open marketplace of feeds, allowing experimentation and the publication of algorithms accessible to all. Bluesky has been making waves in the social media landscape, surpassing one million users in September. The platform initially released a beta app in January, inviting a select group to test its features, and by February, it had amassed several hundred users.

Recently, Bluesky secured $8 million in a seed funding round, with Neo, a community-driven firm, leading the way. Notable partners, such as Ali Partovi and Suzanne Xie, have also joined the funding efforts. This injection of capital is a positive sign of the platform's growth and development prospects.

On the other hand, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a user-friendly update for the Threads platform. Users will now have access to an edit button, allowing them to make changes to their posts within five minutes of publishing, free of charge. Previously, any post-editing required users to delete and repost their content to correct any mistakes.

Bluesky's invitation to journalists and news organisations for self-verification on its platform presents new and exciting opportunities for media professionals looking for alternative ways to engage with their audience. As the platform continues to evolve and grow, it is quickly becoming a focal point for those seeking innovative avenues in the ever-changing realm of digital media.