Asteroid near Earth collision prediction turns true, watch video of explosion here

Asteroid’s entry into the Earth's atmosphere was predicted with remarkable accuracy by astronomers from observatories worldwide.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Dec 04 2024, 08:33 IST
Astronomers have compared the event to previous asteroid impacts, such as those of 2022 WJ, 2023 CX1, and 2024 BX1, which similarly produced impressive sky displays as they entered the atmosphere. (via REUTERS)

Asteroid near Earth collision prediction: An asteroid with a diameter of approximately 70 cm crashed over the remote region of Yakutia, Russia, on December 3, 2024. The object, which had been detected only 12 hours prior to impact, created a spectacular fireball in the sky, witnessed by numerous residents in the area. The asteroid's entry into the Earth's atmosphere was predicted with remarkable accuracy by astronomers from observatories worldwide. The time of impact was estimated to be within a 10-second window, demonstrating the significant advancements made in tracking near-Earth objects (NEOs).

Astronomers have compared the event to previous asteroid impacts, such as those of 2022 WJ, 2023 CX1, and 2024 BX1, which similarly produced impressive sky displays as they entered the atmosphere. While these smaller asteroids are not large enough to cause widespread damage, they offer valuable opportunities to study the behaviour of such objects. You can watch the video of the asteroid strike here.

Also read
Minimal Impact, No Casualties

As the asteroid entered the atmosphere, it disintegrated into several fragments, likely scattering small rocks over a forested area. Given the asteroid's small size and the remote location of its impact, there were no reported injuries or significant damage. This marks a fortunate outcome, especially when compared to the infamous Chelyabinsk meteor event in 2013, which caused injuries and damage despite its similar size.

Need for Vigilance

This event highlights the dynamic nature of our solar system and the importance of continued monitoring of celestial objects. Space agencies, including NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), have been ramping up their asteroid tracking capabilities, which allows for timely warnings about potential impacts.

2024 has seen a notable increase in the discovery of near-Earth objects, with this being the fourth impactor detected in the year. While smaller asteroids usually burn up harmlessly upon atmospheric entry, scientists stress the ongoing need for planetary defence strategies to mitigate risks posed by larger threats in the future.

First Published Date: 04 Dec, 08:28 IST
