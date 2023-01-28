Audi Activesphere Concept EV Unveiled; Futuristic car comes with mixed reality controls

Audi has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV) called Activesphere Concept. It’s a car that can turn into a pickup truck and is equipped with a plethora of futuristic tech including AR glasses and mixed reality controls.

German car maker Audi has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV), a car that turns into a pickup truck and comes with mind-blowing futuristic tech. The Activesphere Concept is the fourth in the company's concept EV lineup and comes after the Skysphere, Urbanshpere and Grandsphere. The main highlight of the car is its augmented reality (AR) glasses and its mixed reality gesture-based control system that pulls up an invisible touchscreen right in front so you never have to look down when driving the car. It also comes with a retractable steering wheel which can be taken out when the driver wants to take the car out for a spin. Check out its features below.

Audi Activesphere Concept unveiled

Audi has announced that this will be the fourth and the last car to be unveiled in the concept EV series. The car displays a range of tech features and unique mechanisms that will aid the rider in a comfortable and fun journey. It gets a 800-volt charging system which allows the car to get an extra range of over 300 km after just 10 minutes of charging.

Coming to the basic dimensions, Audi Activesphere Concept is 4.98 meters long, 2.07 meters wide and 1.60 meters tall. It uses 22-inches wheels and has substantial ground clearance of 208 mm. The company claims that the wheels offer high traction both on and off the road. The height of the car can also be raised when driving off road.

The SUV can also turn into a pickup truck with the push of a button. The back of the car opens up and a thick glass wall separates the back from the front, allowing cargo to be kept. Additionally, the active cargo bed can be further extended to keep larger equipment.

But the best part about the car is its control panel. From the outside, you will see an empty and thin dashboard (which doubles up as a soundbar and an air vent), which hides the retractable steering wheel. But after you wear the AR glasses that come equipped in the car, the vehicle turns into a mixed-reality wonder. You can see all the controls, including the navigation system all embedded on top of the windshield, so you never have to look down to check directions. All the smart features can also be accessed through the invisible control panel as well.