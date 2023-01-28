    Trending News

    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Audi Activesphere Concept EV Unveiled; Futuristic car comes with mixed reality controls

    Audi Activesphere Concept EV Unveiled; Futuristic car comes with mixed reality controls

    Audi has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV) called Activesphere Concept. It’s a car that can turn into a pickup truck and is equipped with a plethora of futuristic tech including AR glasses and mixed reality controls.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 28 2023, 18:34 IST
    Launched! 2022 Tata Tigor EV packs amazing tech; price, battery, range and more
    Tigor.ev
    1/5 Tata Motors on November 23, 2022 launched the new Tigor.ev sedan with an extended range of 315 km (ARAI certified) and a host of premium and technology features. The EV is available in a new Magnetic Red color option and comes with new additions like Leatherette upholstery, Leather wrapped steering wheel, Rain Sensing wipers, Auto Headlamps and Cruise Control. (Tata Motors)
    image caption
    2/5 The all new Tata Tigor EV also offers more tech experience with smart enhancements like Multi-Mode Regen, Connected Car Technology- Zconnect, Smartwatch Connectivity, iTPMS and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit which will be offered as standard across the range. (Tata Motors)
    image caption
    3/5 The new Tigor.EV will be available in four variants namely XE priced at Rs. 1249000; XT for Rs. 1299000; XZ+ costing Rs. 1349000; and XZ+ LUX priced at Rs. 1375000. (Tata Motors)
    image caption
    4/5 As done with the Nexon EV Prime, Tata Motors is extending a free of cost feature update pack to current Tigor.EV owners through a software update. Customers can get their vehicles upgraded with Multi-Mode Regeneration, iTPMS and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit. Additionally, the existing XZ+ and XZ+ DT customers can also get a Smartwatch connectivity upgrade. This service can be availed by visiting any Tata Motors’ authorized service center starting 20th December, 2022. (Tata Motors)
    image caption
    5/5 The Tigor.ev delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm and is powered by a 26-kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack and an IP67 rated battery pack and motor to make it weather and worry-proof. (Tata Motors)
    Audi Activesphere Concept EV
    View all Images
    Know all about the Audi Activesphere Concept EV. (Audi)

    German car maker Audi has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV), a car that turns into a pickup truck and comes with mind-blowing futuristic tech. The Activesphere Concept is the fourth in the company's concept EV lineup and comes after the Skysphere, Urbanshpere and Grandsphere. The main highlight of the car is its augmented reality (AR) glasses and its mixed reality gesture-based control system that pulls up an invisible touchscreen right in front so you never have to look down when driving the car. It also comes with a retractable steering wheel which can be taken out when the driver wants to take the car out for a spin. Check out its features below.

    Audi Activesphere Concept unveiled

    Audi has announced that this will be the fourth and the last car to be unveiled in the concept EV series. The car displays a range of tech features and unique mechanisms that will aid the rider in a comfortable and fun journey. It gets a 800-volt charging system which allows the car to get an extra range of over 300 km after just 10 minutes of charging.

    Coming to the basic dimensions, Audi Activesphere Concept is 4.98 meters long, 2.07 meters wide and 1.60 meters tall. It uses 22-inches wheels and has substantial ground clearance of 208 mm. The company claims that the wheels offer high traction both on and off the road. The height of the car can also be raised when driving off road.

    The SUV can also turn into a pickup truck with the push of a button. The back of the car opens up and a thick glass wall separates the back from the front, allowing cargo to be kept. Additionally, the active cargo bed can be further extended to keep larger equipment.

    But the best part about the car is its control panel. From the outside, you will see an empty and thin dashboard (which doubles up as a soundbar and an air vent), which hides the retractable steering wheel. But after you wear the AR glasses that come equipped in the car, the vehicle turns into a mixed-reality wonder. You can see all the controls, including the navigation system all embedded on top of the windshield, so you never have to look down to check directions. All the smart features can also be accessed through the invisible control panel as well.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 28 Jan, 18:34 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    WhatsApp
    Don't lose your WhatsApp chats while switching to iPhone 14; here's how
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp search gets a massive makeover; check out the latest benefit
    iPhone
    No need for measuring tape! Measure your height with iPhone app
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPhone tricks: Tired of spam calls? Block pesky numbers easily; Do it this way
    Instagram
    Instagram Dynamic Profile Photo: Make your Insta avatar now! Know how to use it

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features
    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers