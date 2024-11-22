Australia vs India Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Where to watch online, timings, venue and all details
Australia vs India Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Know all details like where to watch online, match timings, venue, squad and more.
Australia vs India: The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 has commenced, reigniting one of cricket's most iconic rivalries. The series opener between India and Australia kicked off today, 22nd November, at the Optus Stadium in Perth, setting the stage for a high-stakes five-Test showdown.
India, the current holders of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, head into the series with a stellar record, having won the last four consecutive editions. This includes historic victories on Australian soil during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons. On the other hand, Australia is keen to end their 10-year drought, having last won the trophy in the 2014-15 series.
This series isn't just about bragging rights—it's also a crucial fixture in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). With India and Australia occupying the top two spots in the WTC standings, the outcome could significantly shape their paths to the final.
Australia vs India: Match Details: Series Opener at Optus Stadium
- Fixture: India vs Australia, 1st Test
- Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth (Capacity: 61,266)
- Date: Friday, 22nd November 2024
- Start Time: 7:50 AM IST
Where to watch Australian men's cricket team vs Indian national cricket team
India:
- TV: Star Sports Network (subscription) and DD Sports (free-to-air)
- Streaming: Disney+Hotstar
Australia:
- TV and Streaming: Channel 7, 7+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports
- Start Time: 10:20 AM local time
USA:
- TV: Willow
- Start Time: 9:20 PM (New York time)
India vs Australia Squads for the Series
India squad
Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.
Australia (1st Test) squad
Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has become a symbol of elite Test cricket, showcasing moments of resilience, strategy, and thrilling gameplay. With world-class players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, and Pat Cummins, this series promises to be another unforgettable chapter in cricket history.
As the cricketing world turns its eyes to Perth, the excitement and anticipation for the next five weeks are palpable. Will India extend their dominance, or will Australia reclaim the coveted trophy? Stay tuned for an exhilarating contest!
