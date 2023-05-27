Home Tech News Bad News! YouTube Stories shutting down from June 26 as Google shifts to Shorts

Bad News! YouTube Stories shutting down from June 26 as Google shifts to Shorts

YouTube Stories is shutting down effective from June 26, 2023 as Google looks to boost YouTube Shorts.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 27 2023, 14:12 IST
YouTube stories will be discontinued from June 26, 2023. (MINT_PRINT)

As google shifts priorities, it has announced that YouTube Stories is shutting down. This feature is similar to Snapchat and Instagram's disappearing messages. YouTube stories will be discontinued from June 26, 2023. Launched in 2018, Stories allowed creators to share behind-the-scenes updates, vlogs, and quick posts.

The decision to remove YouTube Stories was influenced by mixed feedback from users and creators, who found it lacking essential features like swipe-up and video linking. YouTube observed that Stories had lower adoption rates compared to community posts, which generate more comments and likes.

As Stories come to an end, YouTube will prioritise community posts and YouTube Shorts. The platform has expanded access to community posts, incorporating popular elements from Stories, including editing tools and expiring posts after 24 hours. YouTube states that community posts consistently generate more engagement than Stories.

YouTube spokesperson confirmed that the focus on Shorts has been driven by the format's growing popularity among creators. The company aims to support creators' success by investing in tools that connect them with their audiences across various formats.

Creators who frequently use Stories will be notified about the discontinuation via YouTube Studio, Help Center content, and a Creator Insider video. After June 26, new Stories cannot be created, but existing ones will remain live for seven days.

YouTube assures users of its commitment to developing new and innovative tools to facilitate creator growth. The platform's future vision revolves around investing in features that show the most promise for user engagement, including Shorts and community posts.

In short, YouTube's decision to discontinue YouTube Stories demonstrates a shift in focus towards more engaging formats like YouTube Shorts and community posts. By investing in these tools, YouTube aims to support creators and enhance user engagement on the platform.

First Published Date: 27 May, 14:11 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets