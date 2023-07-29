Home Tech News Barbie fake download scam: 2 ways cybercriminals did it and 5 ways to save yourself

Barbie fake download scam: 2 ways cybercriminals did it and 5 ways to save yourself

The tremendously popular Barbie movie that stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is being misused by cybercriminals.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 29 2023, 06:39 IST
The tremendously popular Barbie movie that stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is being misused by cybercriminals to launch malware attacks worldwide in order to cash in on the mega-blockbuster, revealed a McAfee report. These cybercriminals are luring consumers by promising free downloads of the Barbie film or tickets. Instead, when someone downloads the file, it installs data-stealing spyware!

If anyone shares personal and financial information with these scammers it will lead to identity theft and financial fraud

Following a record-breaking opening weekend, McAfee is encouraging caution as consumers search ‘Barbie'-related items online and may be more vulnerable to falling for a scam.

"Cybercriminals often leverage popular and well-publicized events such as movie premieres, concerts, or sporting events to trick users into clicking on malicious links," said Steve Grobman, Chief Technology Officer, McAfee.

1. Barbie fake download scam: Here is how cybercriminals are using Barbie movie to lure public

In India, McAfee says cybercriminals are tricking victims into downloading the “Barbie” movie in different languages. By clicking the link, it prompts victims to download a .zip file, which is packed with malware.

2. Fake videos leading Barbie-branded attacks

McAfee also discovered several fake and malicious videos that tempt consumers with Barbie tickets by downloading a file that is in fact loaded with malware. This malware known as "Redline Stealer" then steals personal information, login details from devices.

How to Protect yourself from online movie scams

Never trust too good to be true promises: If you find an offer to stream something that's heavily discounted, free, or not available on known media outlets, it's likely a scam.

Purchase tickets from verified sources: Purchasing tickets online directly from the theater or with a reputable online movie ticketing app that you can find in Apple's App Store or Google Play.

Avoid shabby looking websites: Keep a sharp eye out for poor web design, typos, and grammatical errors, however small. These often indicate a scam site, as reputable companies make every effort to provide a clean and professional-looking experience.

How to sniff out a scam: Take a close look at the promotion. If it asks you to provide your bank or card information to qualify, count on it being a scam. Put simply, steer clear of promotions that ask for something in return, particularly if it's your money or personal information.

Buy an anti-virus: It will defend against the latest virus, malware, spyware, and ransomware attacks. Plus, it further protects your privacy and identity.

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 06:38 IST
