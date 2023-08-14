Home Tech News Bengaluru woman loses Rs. 25,000 in online food delivery scam: know how to stay vigilant online

Bengaluru woman loses Rs. 25,000 in online food delivery scam: know how to stay vigilant online

A Bengaluru woman lost Rs. 25,000 in a food delivery app scam. It can happen to you and so, protect yourself against online fraud.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 14 2023, 12:18 IST
Bengaluru Woman falls victim to online food delivery scam, loses Rs. 25,000 to fraudster posing as app employee. (Pexels)

In recent times, India has witnessed a surge in online scams, leaving many innocent individuals facing financial losses. Common scams include YouTube video likes, Telegram-assigned tasks, and deceptive work-from-home job offers. Now, a new kind of scam has emerged, affecting those who frequently order food from delivery apps.

A recent incident reported by Business Today highlights a distressing case from Bengaluru. Shilpa Sarnobat, a 64-year-old resident of Nagawara, ordered food through a delivery app on August 6. Soon after placing her order, she decided to cancel it. However, the app imposed a cancellation charge. Sarnobat received a call from an unknown number on August 8. The caller claimed to be a customer care representative from the food delivery app and promised to refund her cancellation fee.

Trusting the caller's authenticity, Sarnobat followed their instructions. She downloaded an app as per the caller's guidance and shared her bank details. Within a short period, 25,000 vanished from her bank account. Realising the deception, she attempted to contact the caller, but received no response. She eventually reported the incident to the local police.

To shield yourself from online scams, consider these precautionary steps:

1. Use Trusted Apps: Install reliable apps to safeguard against scams, such as "Fraud Alert" by CERT-In, "mSafe" by NCSAP, and Google's "Anti-Phishing App." These apps offer real-time alerts, security advice, and protection from phishing attacks.

2. Limit Personal Information: Exercise caution when sharing personal details online. Avoid divulging sensitive data like phone numbers, email addresses, and bank account information to unfamiliar sources.

3. Question Unsolicited Requests: Be sceptical of emails and messages requesting personal data. Scammers often use such tactics to steal sensitive information.

4. Source Verified Apps: Download apps exclusively from trusted sources like official app stores. Refrain from downloading from third-party platforms.

5. Maintain Software Updates: Regularly update your software to benefit from security patches that guard against malware and other threats.

6. Verify Claims: Disregard offers of free gifts from unknown individuals. Avoid making online payments without proper verification of the source.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, staying cautious and informed is essential to prevent falling victim to scams.

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 11:50 IST
