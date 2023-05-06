Home Tech News Beware! 11 Android apps on Google Play now infected with DANGEROUS malware; Delete them NOW

Beware! 11 Android apps on Google Play now infected with DANGEROUS malware; Delete them NOW

You should check your Android smartphone for these dangerous 11 apps. Delete them right away.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 06 2023, 18:39 IST
Google Play Best of 2022 awards: Best 5 hidden gems on Play Store in India
BabyG: Activity, Tracker, Meal
1/5 Winner: BabyG: Activity, Tracker, Meal – The winner of the Best 5 hidden gems on the Google Play Store is the BabyG app which helps track your child’s development with features such as Growth Milestones & Reports, Daily Development Activities, Bedtime Stories, Tips & Articles, and more. (Google Play Store)
image caption
2/5 Honourable Mentions: Blinctrip : Flight Booking App – Are you a frequent flyer? Check out the best flight prices and book your flights with the Blinctrip app. You can book flight tickets, manage bookings and compare ticket prices with other apps to get the best deal out there. (Google Play Store)
image caption
3/5 Pet Perfect: Dog Health Care – If you’re a dog parent, then the Pet Perfect app is the go-to app for tracking your pet’s growth and development. The app contains features such as Pet Journey, Pet Engagement, Vaccination & Deworming Tracker and more. Get in touch with the Dog Community and take advice from the best experts and other dog parents. (Google Play Store)
image caption
4/5 Record Book: Excel & Register – Although Microsoft has an excellent mobile app, there are better options, and none better than Record Book: Excel & Register. It's a free Digital Register, Excel, Spreadsheet & Tasklist App, all rolled into one. (Google Play Store)
image caption
5/5 ZyadaShop: Create Online Store – Take your business online with the ZyadaShop app! Utilize the excellent features offered by the app such as Integrated Soft POS, QuickSell, WhatsApp Catalogue creation, Integrated Khatabook, and more. The app also allows you to add discounts and coupons for your customers, set store announcements and customize different marketing cards. (Google Play Store)
Android
View all Images
11 Android apps have been infected by dangerous malware. (Unsplash)

It is important for Android smartphone users to check right now if their device has been affected by a notorious malware that could result in substantial financial losses. This is Fleckpe, a harmful software, that has been detected in multiple Google Play apps that have been installed by over 600000 users. As a result, these users are in danger of losing their money or personal information.

Fleckpe was recently discovered by the cybersecurity company Kaspersky. Worryingly, the malware has been active since the previous year, which means that it may have already affected a number of users. Although the majority of the affected individuals are located in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Poland, the malware is distributed worldwide and has the potential to impact anyone, the report suggested. Here's the list of affected Android apps:

Malware-loaded apps

  • Impressionism Pro Camera
  • GIF Camera Editor Pro
  • HD 4K Wallpaper
  • Fingertip Graffiti
  • Microclip Video Editor
  • Beauty Camera Plus
  • Beauty Photo Camera
  • Beauty Slimming Photo Editor
  • Photo Camera Editor
  • Photo Effect Editor
  • Night Mode Camera Pro
  • FIGHTING ANDROID MALW

If you are one of those who have downloaded the Fleckpe malware-infected apps, then delete them immediately from your device. You can directly press the app icon in your menu to get the uninstall option. Besides that, you can open your Google Play Store and then head towards Menu, where you will get the My Apps & Games option. Select the available apps from the mentioned list if you have any and choose to uninstall them.

What Android users need to do

  • To protect your mobile device, the initial step is to exercise caution when downloading and installing apps. Even if the app is on Google Play Store, it does not mean that it is safe to download. You must verify it as much as possible before downloading.
  • It is recommended to only rely on well-known sources like Google Play and App Store and avoid unverified sources.
  • Additionally, the report suggests that you should be careful of the permissions granted to the downloaded applications. Avoid providing access to sensitive information like your location and contacts unless essential.
  • Installing a reliable antivirus app on your device can also assist in safeguarding against malware.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 May, 18:35 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone
    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets