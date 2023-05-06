Beware! 11 Android apps on Google Play now infected with DANGEROUS malware; Delete them NOW

It is important for Android smartphone users to check right now if their device has been affected by a notorious malware that could result in substantial financial losses. This is Fleckpe, a harmful software, that has been detected in multiple Google Play apps that have been installed by over 600000 users. As a result, these users are in danger of losing their money or personal information.

Fleckpe was recently discovered by the cybersecurity company Kaspersky. Worryingly, the malware has been active since the previous year, which means that it may have already affected a number of users. Although the majority of the affected individuals are located in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Poland, the malware is distributed worldwide and has the potential to impact anyone, the report suggested. Here's the list of affected Android apps:

Malware-loaded apps

Impressionism Pro Camera

GIF Camera Editor Pro

HD 4K Wallpaper

Fingertip Graffiti

Microclip Video Editor

Beauty Camera Plus

Beauty Photo Camera

Beauty Slimming Photo Editor

Photo Camera Editor

Photo Effect Editor

Night Mode Camera Pro

If you are one of those who have downloaded the Fleckpe malware-infected apps, then delete them immediately from your device. You can directly press the app icon in your menu to get the uninstall option. Besides that, you can open your Google Play Store and then head towards Menu, where you will get the My Apps & Games option. Select the available apps from the mentioned list if you have any and choose to uninstall them.

What Android users need to do