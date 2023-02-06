Beware! Massive global hacking attack is on, here's how to be safe

Increasing cybercrime is a concern for not only individuals but also for governments. On Sunday, February 5, 2023, Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN) issued a warning to organisations to take action to protect their systems after thousands of computer servers around the world were targeted by a ransomware hacking attack. Earlier, Italy's ANSA news agency reported that servers had been compromised in other European countries such as France and Finland as well as the United States and Canada, a report by Live Mint stated.

As per reports, dozens of Italian organisations were likely to have been affected and many more had been warned to take action to avoid being locked out of their systems. In India too, several reports have revealed how people are hit by cyber attacks and end up losing vital information along with hard earned money.

Post the COVID pandemic, crimes such as part-time job fraud, cheating in the name of cryptocurrency investment, insurance fraud, sextortion, and electricity bill fraud have risen in India. In order to stay safe from cyber crime, here are some of the steps you can take.

1. Keep strong password: You need to keep a strong password that no one can crack. You are advised to avoid keeping your birthday, phone number, astro sign, among others as your password, as it can be easily guessed.

2. Use the browser with Enhanced security protection: To be even more secure while browsing the web, turn on Enhanced Safe Browsing protection.

3. Use 2-step verification: Two-factor authentication can use your phone to add an extra step to verify that it's you when you sign in. Signing in with both a password and a second step on your phone protects against password-stealing scams.

4. Avoid clicking on links provided in suspicious mails: Fraudsters use fake email IDs to woo people by offering them false job offers, rewards, etc., and ask them to click on certain links. If you click on those links you can end up losing your hard earned money. Also check if the email ID is authentic or not before providing any personal details.

5. Install antivirus: You also need to install antivirus in your system to stay protected for viruses and other cyber attacks.