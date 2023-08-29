Home Tech News Beware of fake e-challan scam! Click and you will lose control of your bank account

Beware of fake e-challan scam! Click and you will lose control of your bank account

  • If you get a text message from the Traffic Police, exercise all caution as it may well be a fake e-challan sent by cybercriminals to steal money.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 29 2023, 23:21 IST
BEWARE! Here is how NOT to check your PF balance; man loses Rs. 1.23 lakh in scam
EPF
1/7 In a shocking turn of events, when a man was looking to check his PF balance online, he was caught by fraudsters and lost Rs. 1.23 lakh! (Reuters)
This is how he lost money in this PF balance scam. He was searching for the EPOFO phone number on the Internet, but came across a fake phone number, according to Free Press Journal. He called it and the person there convinced him to download an app that provided the fraudster with remote access to his gadget. He also shared the code for making a payment. Before, the innocent man knew what happened, he had lost the whopping amount of Rs. 1.23 lakh!
2/7 This is how he lost money in this PF balance scam. He was searching for the EPOFO phone number on the Internet, but came across a fake phone number, according to Free Press Journal. He called it and the person there convinced him to download an app that provided the fraudster with remote access to his gadget. He also shared the code for making a payment. Before, the innocent man knew what happened, he had lost the whopping amount of Rs. 1.23 lakh! (Pixabay)
fraud
3/7 In short, do not check PF balance by searching online and clicking on random links or talking to anyone. Just remember, EPFO will never ask you to make any payment or download any app or even ask you for any payment code or OTP. So, if you want to know how to check PF balance online, we explain it here. (HT_PRINT)
How to check PF balance Via UMANG App - For checking PF Balance via UMANG App, you will first have to download the app and then log in by entering your UAN and OTP (one-time password) to check the PF account balance.
4/7 How to check PF balance Via UMANG App - For checking PF Balance via UMANG App, you will first have to download the app and then log in by entering your UAN and OTP (one-time password) to check the PF account balance. (UMANG Twitter)
Text message
5/7 How to check PF balance Via Text Message – EPFO members whose UANs are registered with EPFO can check their PF balance by sending a text message (SMS) to 7738299899 by typing 'EPFOHO UAN ENG' using your registered mobile number with the UAN (Universal Account Number). It can be noted that the last three digits of the message represents the language in which you want to receive the message. (Pixabay)
iPhone
6/7 How to check PF balance Via Missed Call – Members also have the option of checking the PF balance via call. Registered users can give a missed call to 011-22901406 from their UAN registered mobile number after which they will receive an SMS with details of the PF account balance. (Unsplash)
EPFO
7/7 How to check PF balance Via EPFO website - Visit the EPFO portal www.epfindia.gov.in and click on the ‘For Employees’ option under the ‘Our Services’ dropdown menu. Click on 'Member Passbook' and enter your UAN and password. Once you do so you will be able to see your passbook. It can be noted that people who have worked in more than one organisation will have different member IDs to choose from. (MINT_PRINT)
Fake e-challan scam
View all Images
Authorities are warning about a fake e-challan scam. Do not click on the links in the message.

A new online scam alert has been sounded by authorities after it was discovered that cybercriminals were utilising fake Traffic Police invoices to dupe people of their money. The fake e-challan scam alert was sent out by the Information Security Awareness (ISEA) by MeitY. In an easy-to-understand graphic that was posted on X (formerly Twitter), authorities sent a new scam alert for everyone saying, "Beware!! If you receive a link for traffic challan, don't click these links."

It added, "Don't Fall for the Fake E-Challan Scam! Your Safety is Your Responsibility."

The post on X also warned about the consequences of clicking on these fake links. It explained, "As clicking on these links for payment, fraudsters can hack your account"

Helpfully, ISEA also showcased an example of this e-challan message that read, "Your challan No. is 348915784195032 for PB08DJ8182 having total challan amount as Rs. 500. For online payment of challan visit: https:// echallanparivahan.in/ you can also contact RTO office for disposal of challan. Regards, RTO."

This was in fact the fake link where those unaware of fraud could have their bank accounts hacked!

The genuine link too was provided and this was: https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/.

If you do receive such scam messages, do remember to take utmost care and verify the link that you are clicking on. All it takes is a simple Google Search and all the details are revealed if you do it properly.

DCP HQ and Cyber Crime Officer Hemendra Kumar Meena told the Times of India about the scam and warned the public at large about these fake e-challan links being spread online.

How the scam works

To the public, these links are being sent through text messages and they appear to be genuinely provided by the Traffic Police. However, the truth is far from that as the link will take the user to a fake e-challan website. The user will then be asked to insert their banking details on these links to make the payment. Those who do, will have compromised their bank accounts.

How to stay safe

The 2 things that people must look out for is the presence of "gov.in" in the URL indicating it is a government website as well as the presence of important vehicle details like engine and chassis numbers too.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 23:20 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets