 Beware of smishing! SMS fraud, a headache for telecom operators | Tech News
Home Tech News Beware of smishing! SMS fraud, a headache for telecom operators

Beware of smishing! SMS fraud, a headache for telecom operators

The rise of smishing, or SMS fraud, poses a serious threat worldwide, with an average of 300,000 to 400,000 SMS attacks daily. Experts stress the importance of prevention by being cautious of messages from unfamiliar sources and refraining from clicking on dubious links.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Feb 28 2024, 07:12 IST
cybercriminals
The rise of smishing, or SMS fraud, poses a major challenge for telecom operators globally, with cybercriminals exploiting mobile messaging for fraudulent activities. (Pixabay)
cybercriminals
The rise of smishing, or SMS fraud, poses a major challenge for telecom operators globally, with cybercriminals exploiting mobile messaging for fraudulent activities. (Pixabay)

SMS fraud, or "smishing", is on the rise in many countries, fuelled by the increasing use of smartphones. This is a challenge for telecom operators who are meeting at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the sector's biggest annual gathering, in Barcelona this week.

What is smishing?

Smishing is a cybersecurity attack carried out over mobile text messaging, also known as SMS phishing which target both individuals and corporations.

The name is a play on the term "phishing", the fraudulent practice of sending emails purporting to be from reputable companies in order to induce individuals to reveal personal information, such as passwords and credit card numbers

"In a smishing attack, cybercriminals send deceptive text messages to lure victims into sharing personal or financial information, clicking on malicious links, or downloading harmful software or applications," Stuart Jones of US cybersecurity firm Proofpoint told AFP.

What is the scale of the phenomenon?

It has grown rapidly in recent years, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic due to the explosion in the use of smartphones for administrative procedures and internet purchases.

According to a study carried out in ten countries by the Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF), a telecoms industry trade association, 39 percent of consumers were confronted with at least one SMS scam attempt last year.

"It is a very serious issue globally," said Janet Lin, head of development at Taiwanese cybersecurity firm PINTrust, during a panel discussion on the subject at MWC on Monday on the first day of the congress.

An average of between 300,000 to 400,000 SMS attacks take place every day, according to cybersecurity firm Proofpoint, and that figure is expected to rise.

In the United States alone, "smishing" cost consumers $330 million in 2022, more than double the losses reported in the previous year and nearly five times the amount lost in 2019, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Why is it so worrying?

Smishing is considered more dangerous than e-mail scams because it is more difficult to identify the perpetrators, and because victims tend to think that their number can only be used by known people or organisations.

"Many people still have a high level of trust in the security of mobile communications," said Jones.

"Click rates on URLs sent in mobile messaging are as much as eight times higher than those for e-mail," he added.

The authorities also point to the growing sophistication of SMS attacks, with fraudsters using companies that specialise in the sale of personal data, or devices reserved for the army or police.

Smishing rings have been known to use so-called IMSI catchers, also known as "stingrays", which mimic cell phone towers to intercept communications from smartphones over a radius of 500 metres.

How can it be fought?

Many countries have set up reporting platforms to which people can forward suspicious SMS messages, leaving it up to the authorities to block the numbers.

Image-conscious telephone operators have also set up teams capable of filtering out some of the fraudulent SMS messages, aided by the reporting tools of operating systems such as Android and iOS, and messaging systems such as WhatsApp.

However, this task often turns into a cat-and-mouse game, with fraudsters constantly changing their number. Fraudsters also take advantage of differences in laws in across the globe to get away with their attacks.

"While regulators in Europe, the United States, and China have been tightening the rules, other regions, such as Africa and Latin America, find themselves with limited regulatory frameworks," the ITW Global Leaders' Forum, a network of telecoms executives, wrote in a report.

One of the keys to fighting smishing is prevention, experts say.

"Consumers need to be very sceptical of mobile messages that come from unknown sources. And it's important to never click on links in text messages, no matter how realistic they look," said Jones.

Also, read other top stories today:

Microsoft joins OpenAI rival! Microsoft announced an artificial intelligence partnership with Mistral AI that could lessen the software giant's reliance on ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. Read all about it here

No apps in a decade! Deutsche Telekom revealed a smartphone concept that relies on AI instead of apps for user needs. CEO predicts apps will be obsolete in 5-10 years. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here

Google plans to relaunch its AI image generation tool in a few weeks. It was paused due to horrific inaccuracies in historical depictions. Know it all here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Feb, 07:12 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak sparks excitement with anticipation of revived fan favourite basketball mini-game
GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update
GTA 6
PlayStation 5 Pro may boost GTA 6 performance; Leak suggests improved framerates
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 sparks release buzz! Know when Rockstar Games may roll it out
Lady Gaga
Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets