Beware of these 4 phishing phrases! They are dangerous, handle with care

Phishing refers to a tactic employed by criminals who use fraudulent emails, text messages, or calls to deceive individuals and thereby steal their money and other financial information. The ultimate goal often involves luring victims into visiting a website, which can then lead to downloading malicious software onto their computers or the theft of sensitive personal data, such as bank details. These phishing messages are carefully crafted to persuade recipients to click on seemingly legitimate links, although they are actually designed to deceive. These deceptive practices can result in significant financial loss.

Now, TrendMicro has issued a cautionary note for people to remain vigilant about 4 dangerous phishing phrases that they may encounter while they are online. Just remember, these are dangerous and need to be handled with care. The best course of action is to totally ignore any approaches by strangers.

4 Dangerous Phishing Phrases

Delta Air Lines

A notable example to be cautious of is the mention of ‘Delta Air Lines.' Scammers have been using this brand to send phishing emails promising a $500 travel credit via a link. According to a report by TrendMicro, Clicking on the link redirects users to a counterfeit Delta page.

Airbnb

Another common scam involves the brand ‘Airbnb.' Fraudsters create fake websites in an attempt to deceive users. However, these scams often become apparent from the URL itself. A URL containing suspicious numbers or terms like "longterm" or "network" is likely a fake. To verify authenticity, users should visit the legitimate company website, airbnb.com.

Apple

The brand ‘Apple' is also susceptible to phishing scams. People have reported receiving texts claiming issues with their Apple Wallet, accompanied by a fake link leading to a counterfeit Apple login page. This is particularly dangerous, as providing information on the fake page can grant scammers control over one's Apple ID.

Walmart

Lastly, ‘Walmart' is another phrase to be cautious of. Scammers send deceptive text messages suggesting recipients have won a free TV. These messages contain fraudulent links that may ask for credit card information. In case you receive any such messages, it is advisable not to click on the links.

In order to minimize the risk of falling victim to phishing attempts, you can be particular about the personal information you and others share about you. Additionally, it's important to assess and adjust the privacy settings within your social media profiles.