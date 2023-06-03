Beware of this WhatsApp bug! This dangerous link can cause your app to crash

If you are using WhatsApp on an Android device, then you need to be very careful! A seemingly non-threatening link is circulating on WhatsApp individual and group chats that can cause the app to crash. As per a report by Android Police, opening a group or individual chat that contains the problematic link such as wa.me/settings triggers the app crash. Normally, the link would redirect users to WhatsApp's settings, but it is currently causing the Android version of WhatsApp to crash, as discovered and verified by Security Researcher Mayur Pandya on Twitter.

The bug is affecting WhatsApp Business users also. The report suggests that once the chat containing the mentioned link is opened, it triggers the crash. However, the app resumes its normal functions while restarting, unless the specific message thread is accessed again.

However, this is not the first time such an incident has been reported. In addition to service outages, two years ago, a wallpaper with a single pixel had the ability to instantly crash the app.

What WhatsApp users should do

Security researcher Pandya Mayur says "Don't send this message(http://w.me/settings) to anyone chat. Otherwise, it will Crash WhatsApp." Thankfully, the bug only affected Android devices, which means iPhone and Web users are safe from it. If you have already sent such a link containing the message, then there is another solution available to get around this bug!

You can use WhatsApp web or desktop application to delete this message from the chat and thereafter, use the app without crashing it, the researcher suggested. This seems to be a temporary solution until WhatsApp fixes the issue.

WhatsApp: online safety measures