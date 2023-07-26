Home Tech News Beware of WhatsApp account hacking! Police raise fraud alert

Beware of WhatsApp account hacking! Police raise fraud alert

New cyber scam alert! Cybercriminals are hacking WhatsApp accounts and the Kolkata Police have warned the general public to be alert after two cases were reported in the city.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 26 2023, 10:47 IST
Hacker
Kolata police issued a warning regarding the WhatsApp account hacking scam. Read to know more. (Pexels)
Hacker
Kolata police issued a warning regarding the WhatsApp account hacking scam. Read to know more. (Pexels)

After complaints from a student and businessman were filed about a WhatsApp account hacking fraud, the Kolkata Police have warned the general public to be more careful when they are online. These scammers have come up with new tricks and the growing number of cyber scams has now become a big concern. In the digital age, it is increasingly difficult to identify if we are being scammed or if someone is watching us through our devices or whether they are planning to steal our money.

The Kolkata Police have issued a warning to WhatsApp users about the latest scam. According to a Gadgets Now report, the scam started on Facebook Messenger, where the scammer impersonates someone and contacts their friends.

The Kolkata Police shared the news from their Facebook handle with a screenshot saying, "WhatsApp Getting Hacked! If you receive this kind of message and if any person on your WhatsApp contacts list (even if known) asks you to forward the same, please don't do so. Fraudsters are using this to take control of your WhatsApp account. We have received a few such complaints and seek your cooperation.” The police asked netizens to forward such kind of messages to them so the fraudsters can be tracked.

How the scam takes place

According to the investigating officer, these fraudsters contact people from the victims' friends list and ask them to join their yoga classes. They send a link, urging recipients to click and ask to enter a six-digit OTP code. Once entered, the scammer takes over the WhatsApp account using another device.

The OTP is originally the WhatsApp verification code. As soon as they access the WhatsApp account from another device, the user loses access. The fraudster then impersonates the victim's identity and requests money from their contacts, often claiming there is an emergency. They even promise that the amount will be repaid.

The hacked account is also utilized for other scamming activities. In some cases, the accused may fool their victims into investing in cryptocurrency to regain their WhatsApp account access.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 10:47 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets