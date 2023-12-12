Icon
Home Tech News Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Backs Startup That Uses Liquid Tin to Store Energy

Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Backs Startup That Uses Liquid Tin to Store Energy

Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures is backing Fourth Power, a new thermal storage startup, expanding its investments in long-duration power backup.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Dec 12 2023, 16:57 IST
Icon
Bill Gates
Breakthrough has backed several other startups in the thermal energy storage industry including Antora Energy, Malta, and Rondo, in its bid to help emerging firms scale to advance low-cost utility-scale renewable grid. (REUTERS)
Bill Gates
Breakthrough has backed several other startups in the thermal energy storage industry including Antora Energy, Malta, and Rondo, in its bid to help emerging firms scale to advance low-cost utility-scale renewable grid. (REUTERS)

Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures is backing a new thermal storage startup, expanding its investments in long-duration power backup.

Fourth Power converts renewable power to heat, storing it for future use. Relying on liquid tin, the thermal battery transfers heat to stacks of carbon blocks at extremely high temperatures, which can later be discharged as electricity through thermophotovoltaic cells. Doing so could help solve intermittency issues with renewables.

Investor DCVC led the Series A round of $19 million, with participation from Breakthrough and Black Venture Capital Consortium. Fourth Power plans to build a prototype facility that can store the equivalent of 1 megawatt-hour — enough energy to power about 1,000 homes — in Boston, with possible completion in 2026.

Breakthrough has backed several other startups in the thermal energy storage industry including Antora Energy, Malta and Rondo, in its bid to help emerging firms scale to advance low-cost utility-scale renewable grid. Fourth Power's technology could be up to 10 times cheaper than other approaches to long-term energy storage, said Carmichael Roberts, who co-leads Breakthrough's investment committee.

“Thermal energy storage needs to exist for the promise of a true renewable grid, but it hasn't been fully developed,” he said. “We see that as sort of open ground that we can go and make a big difference in.” 

Lithium-ion batteries are currently the most widespread energy storage. However, most lithium-ion batteries only have storage capacity of a few hours. There's a growing need for long-lasting storage technologies as renewable energy puts more power on the grid. Doing so will help build up stores of renewable power for use when solar farms and wind turbines aren't generating. Reserving energy as heat is one of the options that can help store a substantial amount for hours to days. 

“Thermal storage is an attractive technology because it can be flexibly sited, is relatively energy dense and can provide ancillary services,” BloombergNEF analyst Stephanie Diaz said. Startups using this technology raised $96 million in the three months ended September, their largest per quarter this year, according to data compiled by BNEF.

Breakthrough has also backed startups looking at other long-duration power storage technologies, including ESS and Form Energy. Both those companies rely on electrochemical processes.

“We try to look at early stage things where the founders are extremely talented but with some help, maybe they can develop something significant,” Roberts said. “We're just equally as enthusiastic about things completely outside of thermal.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Dec, 16:49 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPad
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC
Character.ai
Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai
Google Pixel 8
Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how
AirTag
Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone
Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
Zelda
10 best games of 2023: Baldur's Gate, The Legend of Zelda and Cocoon shine in a great year
Elon Musk
As GTA 6 trailer shatters records, Elon Musk says he 'didn’t like doing crime' in GTA 5!
Epic games
Lego Fortnite debuts as part of Epic Games’ expansion; Players can craft own weapons, shelters
GTA
Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon