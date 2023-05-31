Home Tech News Billionaire Anil Agarwal's chip dreams stymied as govt set to deny funding

Billionaire Anil Agarwal's chip dreams stymied as govt set to deny funding

India’s government is poised to deny crucial funding for billionaire Anil Agarwal’s chip venture, a setback for a $19 billion push to make semiconductors in the country.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: May 31 2023, 15:32 IST
Vedanta resources
Billionaire Anil Agarwal's chip dreams stymied as India set to deny funding. (REUTERS)
Vedanta resources
Billionaire Anil Agarwal's chip dreams stymied as India set to deny funding. (REUTERS)

India's government is poised to deny crucial funding for billionaire Anil Agarwal's chip venture, a setback for a $19 billion push to make semiconductors in the country.

The government is likely to tell the venture between Agarwal's Vedanta Resources Ltd. and Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. it won't get incentives to make 28-nanometer chips, people familiar with the matter said. The venture has applied for such assistance, potentially worth billions of dollars, but hasn't met the criteria set by the government.

While Vedanta and Hon Hai can apply again, a rejection would mean delays for Agarwal's ambition to establish India's first major chipmaking operation, even as his metals and mining conglomerate struggles to reduce a heavy debt load.

Nine months after Agarwal announced the chip partnership to build India's “own Silicon Valley,” the project is yet to find a technology partner or license manufacturing-grade technology for the 28nm chips it was seeking to build, the people said. At least one of those steps is needed for the venture to get government assistance.

Vedanta and Hon Hai, the assembler of a bulk of the world's iPhones, have no previous significant experience in chipmaking. Their difficulty in finding production-ready technology underscores how hard it is to set up new semiconductor plants, massive complexes that cost billions to build and require very specialized expertise to run.

A representative for Vedanta said the company was awaiting the outcome of its application from the government. Hon Hai, widely known as Foxconn, didn't respond to an email seeking comment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged $10 billion to woo chipmakers to India, promising his administration will bear half the cost of setting up all semiconductor sites.

Vedanta has previously said its partner Hon Hai had secured “production-grade, high-volume” 40nm technology and “development-grade” technology for relatively more sophisticated 28nm chips. That's likely not enough for the government to award the funding, as the venture had applied to actually produce 28nm chips, the people said.

The federal government may soon ask Vedanta to submit a new application for financial support to make 40nm chips, and give a revised capital expenditure estimate. Such a bid could be considered after New Delhi reopens the application process for incentives, part of a push to lure prospective chipmakers into the country that's yielded little success so far.

India's technology ministry didn't respond to a request for comment.

Vedanta had previously submitted a capital expenditure estimate of $10 billion to India. Financial help from the state is crucial for Agarwal, whose Vedanta is working to reduce gross borrowings of $6.8 billion as of April.

Vedanta has been in talks with STMicroelectronics NV to license chip fabrication technology, Bloomberg News reported previously. It has yet to publicly name a partner.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 May, 15:31 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
Twitter
Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too
BGMI
BGMI 2.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India servers to go LIVE today
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
BGMI
Will BGMI return in the form that you loved? Check out the likely Battlegrounds Mobile India changes
BGMI
BGMI update: Krafton updates Battlegrounds Mobile India description on Play Store

    Trending News

    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI
    Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
    pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
    Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
    Twitter

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets