Billionaire Elon Musk announces Xmail launch, sends tech world buzzing

Elon Musk confirms Xmail launch amid rumors of Gmail shutdown. Speculation rises as the tech community awaits potential shifts in email service dynamics.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 23 2024, 20:44 IST
Elon Musk
Elon Musk confirms Xmail launch amid rumors of Gmail shutdown. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk
Elon Musk confirms Xmail launch amid rumors of Gmail shutdown. (REUTERS)

In a move that has set the tech industry abuzz, Elon Musk, the CEO of X, has officially confirmed the upcoming launch of Xmail. The announcement has triggered widespread speculation about the potential competition it could pose to Google's dominant Gmail service. Musk's revelation follows a whirlwind of rumors surrounding the alleged impending shutdown of Gmail, which had ignited a storm across the internet.

Anticipation Builds as Musk Teases Xmail Launch

Responding to a question on X about the possibility of an email service under X's umbrella, Musk simply stated, "It's coming" sending shockwaves through the tech community. The query had come from Nate McGrady, a prominent member of X's Engineering and Security team, eager to know about the anticipated launch date of Xmail.

As Musk's confirmation emerged, the tech industry was already grappling with a viral post on X that hinted at the demise of Gmail. The post included a manipulated image supposedly showing an email from Google, declaring the sunset of Gmail. This fueled panic and speculation about the future of the widely-used email service.

According to the alleged email, Gmail was slated to cease all operations on August 1, 2024, discontinuing essential features such as sending, receiving, and storing emails. However, skepticism quickly spread, questioning the authenticity of the post and highlighting the absence of an official announcement from Google.

Google's Swift Response and Reassurance

Google swiftly addressed the growing concerns on the X platform, assuring users that Gmail is not facing extinction and is "here to stay." The company clarified recent modifications to Gmail's interface, transitioning from 'basic HTML' to a more vibrant view in January 2024.

Despite Google's reassurance, the rumors surrounding Gmail's fate sparked discussions about alternative email services. Some users expressed interest in exploring Xmail as a credible option, citing distrust in Gmail amidst the speculative chaos. As the email service landscape potentially undergoes a significant shift, all eyes are now on the impending launch of Xmail and its potential impact on the industry.

First Published Date: 23 Feb, 20:44 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets