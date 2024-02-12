 Bird Trouble For Elon Musk - Court Says Billionaire Must Testify in Twitter Probe | Tech News
Home Tech News Bird Trouble For Elon Musk - Court Says Billionaire Must Testify in Twitter Probe

Bird Trouble For Elon Musk - Court Says Billionaire Must Testify in Twitter Probe

A court is enforcing a subpoena for Elon Musk to testify before the US SEC regarding potential violations of laws in connection with his purchase of Twitter.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Feb 12 2024, 07:16 IST
Elon Musk
A federal court in California is enforcing a subpoena for Elon Musk to testify before the US Securities and Exchange Commission. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk
A federal court in California is enforcing a subpoena for Elon Musk to testify before the US Securities and Exchange Commission. (REUTERS)

A federal court in California is enforcing a subpoena for Elon Musk to testify before the US Securities and Exchange Commission regarding potential violations of federal securities laws in connection with his purchase of Twitter. 

The court ruled the evidence gathered is relevant and material to the SEC's investigation and the testimony required of Musk is not unduly burdensome, a court filing Friday said. The two parties were ordered to meet within one week and decide on a date and location for the testimony. 

Musk had testified before the SEC twice in half-day sessions on July of 2022. But the agency, having since received “thousands of new documents” from various parties, including some authored by Musk, wants to ask him about new information. Musk's counsel agreed with the SEC to testify last September before requesting to postpone the meeting by one day and later refusing to appear, according to Friday's filing. 

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

The SEC is seeking information about Musk's purchases of Twitter stock ahead of the company's acquisition.

The Tesla CEO and co-founder, whose purchase of Twitter, now known as X, concluded in October of 2022, refutes the grounds for the SEC's investigation, calling it baseless and claiming it seeks irrelevant information, court filings say. 

Musk also contends the subpoena exceeds the SEC's authority because it was issued by an SEC staffer appointed by the agency's director of enforcement, not by an officer appointed by the president, a court or the head of a federal department. The court denied this on Friday, saying the subpoena is authorized by the Exchange Act. 

Also, read these top stories today:

The new and terrible face of war is here! Israel's army has deployed some AI-enabled military technology in combat for the first time in Gaza, raising fears about the use of autonomous weapons in modern warfare. Know all about it here.

Looking for an iPhone with a discount? Look no further! Here is iPhone 14 Plus and it comes with a big discount. Jump right in here

Layoffs or not? How top companies in the world are fudging what they call the fact of sacking employees. Amid a slew of job cuts, companies opt for euphemistic and vague synonyms, like “rightsizing” and “org changes.” Know what it is all about here

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Feb, 07:16 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Amid anticipation for GTA 6, Take-Two CEO reveals surge in popularity for Netflix Games' GTA Trilogy
Grand theft auto
GTA 4 and GTA 5 coming to Netflix Games? Huge expansion on cards for Take-Two Interactive
GTA 6
GTA 6 launch: Bad news! Know what just happened to Take-Two Interactive
GTA 6
Big question over GTA 6 release! Dark cloud looms over Take-Two; know what happened
GTA Online
Rockstar unveils GTA Online's weekly discounts, offering players savings and thrills; check deadline

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets