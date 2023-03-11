    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000, Set for Worst Week Since FTX Crash

    Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000, Set for Worst Week Since FTX Crash

    Bitcoin fell as much 3.2% on Friday, breaking below $20,000 for the first time since January, after falling more than 8% on Thursday.

    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Mar 11 2023, 07:37 IST
    Bitcoin
    Bitcoin has shed about 13% so far this week, the most since a 23% weekly tumble in November amid the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX platform. (REUTERS)
    Bitcoin
    Bitcoin has shed about 13% so far this week, the most since a 23% weekly tumble in November amid the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX platform. (REUTERS)

    Bitcoin is having its worst week since November as an equity selloff, fear over higher interest rates and an escalating US regulatory crackdown on crypto combine to hurt investor sentiment.

    The largest token fell as much 3.2% on Friday, breaking below $20,000 for the first time since January, after falling more than 8% on Thursday. Smaller coins like Ether, Solana and Cardano also added to losses.

    A rout in US bank stocks on Thursday stoked concerns that rising borrowing costs are creating a treacherous economic and investing outlook. In New York, the state regulator sued KuCoin, a popular crypto exchange, and in the process claimed in court that second-largest token Ether is a security. The US Securities & Exchange Commission also contends that many cryptocoins are securities, a designation that would potentially make them harder to trade.

    “The selloff in cryptocurrencies appears to be largely equity-market led,” said John Toro, head of trading at digital-asset exchange Independent Reserve. He added that the wind-down of crypto-friendly bank Silvergate Capital Corp. and President Joe Biden's proposal for a series of tax increases on investors and top-earning Americans contributed to the downdraft.

    Bitcoin has shed about 13% so far this week, the most since a 23% weekly tumble in November amid the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX platform.

    Among smaller tokens, some of the spotlight fell on HT, the native token of the Huobi exchange. HT on Thursday rapidly halved in price at one point before paring some of the losses. It has fallen about 21% in the past 24 hours.

    China-born crypto mogul Justin Sun, an adviser to Huobi, indicated a $100 million fund had been set up to improve the platform's liquidity.

    Sentiment in digital-asset markets as a whole has taken a knock from the demise of Silvergate's payments platform for crypto firms, as well as Chair Jerome Powell's stance that the Federal Reserve is likely to take rates higher than previously anticipated.

    “Crypto native themes, running in parallel with choppier equity markets, is the perfect recipe for volatility,” said Edmond Goh, head of trading at B2C2.

    Bitcoin has now dipped below its 200-day moving average, which for some analysts could portend more falls.

    The token will likely trade in the lower end of a range from about $15,500 to $25,000, said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Australia Pty. “Risk sentiment has really deteriorated this week,” he said. “Powell was more hawkish than what markets were expecting.”

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 11 Mar, 07:36 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4