    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Bitcoin Falls a Fourth Day as Silvergate Troubles Weigh on Crypto

    Bitcoin Falls a Fourth Day as Silvergate Troubles Weigh on Crypto

    Bitcoin fell for a fourth day, sending the world’s largest cryptocurrency to the lowest in nearly a month as sentiment in digital assets sours following the collapse of yet another onetime industry mainstay.

    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Mar 10 2023, 08:27 IST
    Bitcoin
    Bitcoin fell as much as 2.7% on Thursday before recouping some losses to trade at around $21,500. Other tokens such as Ether also edged lower. (REUTERS)
    Bitcoin
    Bitcoin fell as much as 2.7% on Thursday before recouping some losses to trade at around $21,500. Other tokens such as Ether also edged lower. (REUTERS)

    Bitcoin fell for a fourth day, sending the world's largest cryptocurrency to the lowest in nearly a month as sentiment in digital assets sours following the collapse of yet another onetime industry mainstay.

    The digital token fell as much as 2.7% on Thursday before recouping some losses to trade at around $21,500. Other tokens such as Ether also edged lower.

    Renewed turmoil in an industry already rocked by a series of blowups has put some investors on edge. The latest causality involves crypto-friendly bank Silvergate Capital Corp, which announced plans Wednesday to wind down operations and voluntarily liquidate its bank. Its unraveling comes at a time of heightened regulatory scrutiny of the industry.

    “It's hard to make a fundamental argument for crypto here, just given all the uncertainty — you don't know what regulation is coming down the pike,” said Kara Murphy, chief investment officer at Kestra Investment Management.

    Across global markets, investors are also digesting the likelihood of higher borrowing costs — particularly in the US, as central bank officials aggressively work toward reining in surging inflation. That backdrop does not bode well for riskier investments like digital assets.

    Spot volumes have dropped recently and are at two-month lows, down 21% in the past seven days, according to Vetle Lunde, senior analyst at K33 Research, which was formerly known as Arcane Research. The volatility in the past week was concentrated around one brief, sharp selloff last Friday as Silvergate's troubles mounted, Lunde added, which “naturally disincentivizes” market activity.

    Yet some market-watchers have noted that recent negative news hasn't been hammering crypto prices as much as they have in the past.

    Bitcoin has gained roughly 31% since the start of the year. It's an impressive run, though the rally recovers only a sliver of the ground lost last year when the coin shed 64%, buffeted by the implosion of the Terra stablecoin, the failure of hedge fund Three Arrows and the spectacular collapse of the FTX exchange.

    “Bitcoin is definitely in better shape than it was at the end of last year,” Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index, said in an interview. “I don't think that it's the start of a new extended fall lower yet, but that's not to say that it might not come.”

    For now, a crucial mark to monitor is the $21,500 point, said Frank Cappelleri, founder of CappThesis. In February, Bitcoin had also hovered around that level.

    “This zone has been a stopping point at least six prior times since last June,” he said in a note Thursday. “Losing $21,500 on the weekly chart would put the potential nine-month bottoming formation at risk of being negated, as well.”

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 10 Mar, 08:27 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Pokemon Sleep
    Catching Pokemon in dreams? First look for Pokemon Sleep game is Out; Check it now
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need