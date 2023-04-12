Home Tech News Bitcoin Is Rallying But El Salvador's Holdings Are Still Down 29 percent

Bitcoin Is Rallying But El Salvador's Holdings Are Still Down 29 percent

El Salvador purchased 2546 Bitcoin at a cost basis of roughly $108 million, according to reports. At Tuesday's prices, those tokens are worth just $77 million.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Apr 12 2023, 08:12 IST
Bitcoin
Bitcoin climbed above $30,000 on Tuesday for the first time since June 2022, bolstered by bets on easier monetary policies. (REUTERS)
Bitcoin
Bitcoin climbed above $30,000 on Tuesday for the first time since June 2022, bolstered by bets on easier monetary policies. (REUTERS)

Bitcoin may be at a nine-month high, but El Salvador's total holdings are still worth 29% less than what the government paid for the world's largest digital currency.

El Salvador purchased 2,546 Bitcoin at a cost basis of roughly $108 million, according to calculations by Bloomberg. At Tuesday's prices, those tokens are worth just $77 million.

Bitcoin climbed above $30,000 on Tuesday for the first time since June 2022, bolstered by bets on easier monetary policies. However, the token remains more than 50% lower than an all-time high in 2021, around the time President Nayib Bukele's government began buying Bitcoin after making it legal tender.

Even still, Bukele has continued to advocate for the digital currency. Just around the time Bitcoin reached a 52-week low of roughly $15,500 in November, Bukele said on Twitter his administration would be buying the dip with a pledge of one Bitcoin per day.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Apr, 08:10 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets