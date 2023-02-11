    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Bitcoin’s 2023 Bounce Is Fizzling as SEC Turns Up Heat on Crypto

    Bitcoin’s 2023 Bounce Is Fizzling as SEC Turns Up Heat on Crypto

    The largest token’s 6% three-day retreat is the worst over such a time-span since December, while a gauge of the largest 100 digital assets is down 5%.

    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Feb 11 2023, 10:28 IST
    Bitcoin
    The development highlighted escalating regulatory skepticism about the crypto sector, which continues to squirm under the ramifications of the collapse of the FTX group. (Bloomberg)
    Bitcoin
    The development highlighted escalating regulatory skepticism about the crypto sector, which continues to squirm under the ramifications of the collapse of the FTX group. (Bloomberg)

    Bitcoin's new-year rebound has hit the buffers, hampered by a crypto crackdown in the US and fears that higher-for-longer interest rates will sap investor appetite for speculative assets.

    The largest token's 6% three-day retreat is the worst over such a time-span since December, while a gauge of the largest 100 digital assets is down 5%. Bitcoin hovered near $21,850 as of 6:25 a.m. Friday in London.

    Crypto exchange Kraken on Thursday said it will scrap digital-asset staking products in the US and pay $30 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that the service broke rules. The development highlighted escalating regulatory skepticism about the crypto sector, which continues to squirm under the ramifications of the collapse of the FTX group.

    “Regulators have been caught with their pants down on FTX and the community fears that the regulatory pendulum will swing the other way aggressively,” said Cici Lu, founder of Venn Link Partners, a blockchain adviser.

    She added that there is “wild speculation” going around that the crypto sector is going to find it harder to access banking services in the US.

    Riskier investments like crypto are also under pressure because concerns about sticky inflation are hardening bets on a higher peak for interest rates.

    Bitcoin's next test may be whether it can hold above its 200-day moving average, near $20,000, said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Australia Pty. The token's year-to-date bounce from last year's rout has ebbed to 32%.

    The Kraken and SEC developments had consequences across crypto-linked assets. Shares in Kraken's rival Coinbase Global Inc. sank over 14%, the most in more than six months, on concern the latter's staking products are at risk.

    Staking

    Staking involves earning rewards by locking up coins to help order transactions on various blockchains such as Ethereum. Coinbase, Kraken and other crypto exchanges have waded into staking products to diversify revenues.

    Coins linked to decentralized staking services such as Lido and Rocket Pool have received a tailwind over the past couple of days. These applications are viewed as harder for regulators to pin down as they often run autonomously on complex software code, with no central corporation in charge.

    The value of a basket of a dozen such coins — so-called liquid staking tokens — has climbed 9% over the past 24 hours to $4.7 billion, bucking the wider crypto downturn over the same period, CoinGecko data shows. Rocket Pool is the largest gainer of the 12, posting a surge of 15%.

    While the SEC's steps may slow the pace of crypto-staking adoption somewhat in the US, the price action in “liquid staking protocols implies a high likelihood of market share shift to decentralized alternatives,” said Matthew Sigel, head of digital-assets research at fund manager VanEck.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 11 Feb, 10:18 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know
    iPhone
    Top 5 hidden iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone right NOW!

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble