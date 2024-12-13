Blinkit launches ‘Bistro’ app to compete in 10-minute food delivery race against rivals

Blinkit, the quick-commerce platform owned by Zomato, has launched a new app called Bistro, designed to provide food deliveries in just 10 minutes. This move comes as part of Blinkit's strategy to compete with similar services from rivals like Zepto Cafe and Swiggy Bolt.

How Bistro Works

Bistro operates similarly to its competitors, offering a selection of meals, snacks, and beverages that are prepared in kitchens located strategically across different areas. At present, the app appears to be in a testing phase, available only in select regions of Gurugram.

The app's description on the Google Play Store highlights its ability to meet the needs of users looking for a quick food option. It promises to deliver a wide range of food choices, including snacks, meals, and drinks, in just 10 minutes. "Whether you're craving a snack or a meal, Bistro brings food straight to your door, fast," the description reads.

Leveraging Blinkit's Delivery Network

Blinkit's existing delivery network, which includes dark stores and its established logistics infrastructure, may give Bistro an advantage over its competitors. By utilising these resources, Blinkit aims to offer faster delivery times and extend the reach of Bistro beyond its initial areas of operation.

The Bistro app became available on Google Play on December 6, 2024, but is not yet listed on the Apple iOS Store. Its launch follows a day after Zepto, another quick-commerce company, announced plans to introduce a separate app for Zepto Cafe, which has gained popularity in the quick-delivery food sector.

Bistro vs Zepto Cafe

In comparison to Zepto Cafe, which is expanding its physical outlets, Bistro's model relies on cloud kitchens and optimised processes to meet its 10-minute delivery promise. Both Bistro and Zepto Cafe, along with Swiggy Bolt, provide a similar menu of quick bites like coffee, sandwiches, pastries, pizzas, and samosas.

This is not Zomato's first attempt at offering quick food delivery. Previously, Zomato launched a service called Zomato Instant, which was discontinued. It remains to be seen how successful Bistro will be in the competitive 10-minute food delivery market.