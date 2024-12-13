BSNL takes on Jio and Airtel with 1300GB data plan for 333 and new offers- All details

BSNL has rolled out a new offer aimed at intensifying its competition with Jio and Airtel in the telecom market. The government-owned telecom provider is offering a substantial 1300GB of data each month under its latest plan, priced at ₹333, targeting internet users across most of the country. However, the plan is not available in Delhi and Mumbai.

Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan

Under this new Winter Bonanza offer, users can enjoy a six-month subscription to BSNL's Bharat Fiber broadband service for Rs. 1,999. The plan includes access to 1300GB of data each month at speeds of up to 25Mbps. Once the 1300GB data limit is reached, users will still be able to access the internet at a reduced speed of 4Mbps. In addition to the data, users can also make unlimited calls using a landline during the offer period.

BSNL's Mobile Plan Offerings

For mobile users, BSNL has introduced a separate plan priced at Rs. 599. This mobile plan offers 3GB of high-speed data daily for 84 days, totaling 252GB for the entire duration. Along with unlimited calling and 100 free text messages per day, users can benefit from comprehensive coverage across India.

Direct-to-Device (D2D) Service

In a further step to enhance its offerings, BSNL has launched a direct-to-device (D2D) service. This satellite-based service ensures that users remain connected even in areas with no mobile network coverage, enabling them to make calls and access the internet in emergencies.

Airtel ₹ 398 Plan

In response, Airtel has also introduced a new Rs. 398 plan. This plan provides unlimited calls to any network across India, unlimited 5G data (with the first 2GB at high speed each day for 5G users), and 100 free text messages daily. Subscribers also receive a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Edition for the plan's validity period of 28 days.