Home Tech News Boost your writing skills with these top 5 essential tools that every writer needs

Boost your writing skills with these top 5 essential tools that every writer needs

When it comes to writing, having the right tools can make all the difference. To make sure you send only professional content to everyone, we have curated a list of top 5 writing tools that every writer should have.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 01 2023, 17:53 IST
Top 4 essential Microsoft Teams tools you just cant do without
Microsoft Teams
1/4 Word Cloud Poll for Teams meeting- Now, in Microsoft Forms poll, there is a new option for engaging with your attendees – Word Cloud Poll. With this feature, you can collect attendees' open-ended responses before, during, or after a meeting, and the results will be automatically aggregated and displayed as a word cloud. (Microsoft )
Microsoft Teams
2/4 Mute Notifications- You can now mute notifications during meetings, which will help you focus better. You can choose to mute notifications for all meetings or per meeting basis. To turn off notifications during all meetings, go to settings -> notifications-> meetings and calls and toggle the Mute Notifications during meeting button. To turn off notifications during a specific meeting, click on the ellipsis and choose mute/allow notifications. (Flickr)
Microsoft Teams
3/4 Schedule messages- People often work in distributed teams, therefore, to help you with scheduling messages, quickly check your colleague’s time zone, right from their contact card, enabling you to time your messages to get faster responses, while being considerate of your colleagues’ schedule. (Microsoft)
Microsoft Teams
4/4 Customize Chat Density- Whether you want to optimize to see more text at once or read less text at a more comfortable level, Teams lets you customize the chat density to suit your needs. Click on ‘settings’ -> ‘general’ and choose the right spacing for you. Chat density feature lets you customize the number of chat messages you see on the screen with different settings. (Microsoft)
writing tools
View all Images
Utilise these top five writing tools to enhance your productivity. (Pexels)

When it comes to writing, having the correct tools can make all the difference. From avoiding spelling, grammar mistakes to keeping your ideas organised, there are various online writing tools available today. To simplify the process, it's beneficial to create a collection of writing software that supports you at every stage of your writing journey.

1. Microsoft Word

Microsoft Word is a well-known word processor in the Microsoft Office suite. With a wide range of formatting options, it's great for writing longer documents with multiple sections or headers. If you need versatility in formatting, Word is the way to go.

2. Google Docs

Google Docs is a popular online word processor. Its collaboration and organisation features are useful for writing drafts and sharing them with others for feedback. Storing your documents in Google Drive enables easy access from anywhere, making it convenient for writers on the move.

3. Grammarly

Grammarly is a helpful grammar checker that catches spelling and grammar mistakes. It offers features like a plagiarism detector, spell check, and grammar check. Additionally, it provides style suggestions to improve sentence clarity and eliminate wordiness. Its plagiarism checker helps ensure originality in your work.

4. Hemingway

The Hemingway editor is a wonderful tool for improving your writing. You can either write directly in the editor or copy-paste your document for analysis. Hemingway identifies lengthy, complex sentences, common errors, excessive adverbs, and passive voice. It suggests alternatives to improve sentence flow and readability, enhancing the overall quality of your writing.

5. Evernote

Evernote is a versatile writing app that aids in organising ideas and research. It allows you to collect sources of inspiration, manage to-do lists, and jot down story ideas all in one place. The Pro version offers the convenience of syncing your notes across multiple devices, enabling seamless work on your writing projects while on the go.

In short, By utilising these top five writing tools—Microsoft Word, Google Docs, Grammarly, Hemingway, and Evernote—you can enhance your writing process, avoid common mistakes, and stay organised. These tools empower writers to create professional, and polished content efficiently that will impress everyone.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Jul, 17:53 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets