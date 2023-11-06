BPSC TRE phase 2 exam registration begins online; Check out 3 apps to crack the exam

Are you a BPSC TRE exam candidate? Then this news might interest you. Recently, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the registration process for the phase 2 of the Teacher Recruitment Examination on November 5. If you are appearing for the exam, you can apply on bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

More details about BPS TRE registration Phase 2

The registration of BPSC TRE is available for a limited period of time. You will be able to apply for the registration till November 14 without late fees. If you register after the due date, late fees will be applied. The Online application will start on November 10 and will continue till November 25. To apply for the Teacher Recruitment exam, you should have an email ID. The application fee costs Rs.750 for the unreserved category and for the reserved category, it is Rs.200. Please keep in mind that the documents you are uploading while filling out the application form should be in PDF format and the maximum size of the documents should be 100 KB.

How to apply for Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023 (Phase 2):

Step 1: Go to the official Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the homepage, You will find the 'Apply Now' option.

Step 3: After clicking on Apply Now, you will find a new page with the application form link for the "School Teacher/ Headmaster Recruitment Examination."

Step 4. Enter all the necessary details and your login credentials will be generated.

Step 5. You can log in now using the credentials and can fill out the application form with your personal and educational details.

Step 6: You have to upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature in the given format.

Step 7: After filling out the application form, you can pay the application fees through online payment mode. After the payment, click on the submit button.

Step 8: You can now download the application form and keep it safe for your future reference.

Now, that the registration of BPSC TRE exams has been started, the exam dates will be out soon. If you still have not started preparing for this exam, then it is high time you do so.

You can try these 3 apps to prepare for the exam:

Adda247: This app is your one-stop solution for all competitive exams including BPSC TRE. It is a multilingual app from which you can learn in both Hindi and English. It provides live classes with experienced educators and various study materials.

Unacademy: It is a well-known app for various competitive exams. You can get various adaptive practice tests and boost your exam preparations on a daily basis. Live and doubt lectures on the Unacademy app are also available

Testbook: With this app, you will get a variety of study materials according to your needs. You will get proper guidance from the experienced mentors. Apart from this, you will also get daily mock tests.

