Icon
Home Tech News BPSC TRE phase 2 exam registration begins online; Check out 3 apps to crack the exam

BPSC TRE phase 2 exam registration begins online; Check out 3 apps to crack the exam

BPSC TRE phase 2 exam registration: BPSC has commenced the second phase of Teacher Recruitment Exam on November 5.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 06 2023, 15:18 IST
Icon
What is JEE Main? Know all about this exam and 3 apps to ace it
BPSC TRE exam
1/6 The JEE Main includes two papers. Paper 1 is organized for the purpose of admitting students to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs), and institutions/universities that receive funding or recognition from participating state governments. (Pexels)
BPSC TRE exam
2/6 This year JEE Main was conducted twice. It provided students with dual opportunities to improve their scores. It also helped students to experience the exam in first attempt and get better at the second attempt. (Pexels)
BPSC TRE exam
3/6 The JEE Main examination also serves as a qualification criterion for the JEE (Advanced), which is administered for entry into IITs. Additionally, Paper 2 of the JEE Main is held to facilitate admissions into B. Arch and B. Planning programs across the nation. Preparation of JEE needs a lot of hard work and a well-planned strategy. If you are facing difficulties in your preparation, then you can try various apps that are available online. Check 3 apps for JEE Main below: (Pexels)
BPSC TRE exam
4/6 Vedantu: This app consists of interactive live classes and recorded lectures by experienced teachers for JEE. You can get access to a variety of sample papers in PDF form for free. (Unsplash)
BPSC TRE exam
5/6 MyPAT: MyPAT (My Performance Analysis Test) is an adaptive online learning app by FITJEE  It provides personalized test series, study material, and performance analysis. You can a wide range of mock tests and sample papers for JEE mains. (Pixabay)
BPSC TRE exam
6/6 Allen Digital app: This app is one of the renowned apps to prepare for competitive exams like JEE mains. With this app, you can get various engaging video lectures with personalized learning techniques which will help you to prepare for the JEE mains. (Pexels)
BPSC TRE exam
icon View all Images
To prepare for the BPSC TRE exam properly, try out these online apps that will give you a proper foundation and tell you what to expect and how to attempt it. (Pexels)

Are you a BPSC TRE exam candidate? Then this news might interest you. Recently, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the registration process for the phase 2 of the Teacher Recruitment Examination on November 5. If you are appearing for the exam, you can apply on bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

More details about BPS TRE registration Phase 2

The registration of BPSC TRE is available for a limited period of time. You will be able to apply for the registration till November 14 without late fees. If you register after the due date, late fees will be applied. The Online application will start on November 10 and will continue till November 25. To apply for the Teacher Recruitment exam, you should have an email ID. The application fee costs Rs.750 for the unreserved category and for the reserved category, it is Rs.200. Please keep in mind that the documents you are uploading while filling out the application form should be in PDF format and the maximum size of the documents should be 100 KB.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

How to apply for Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023 (Phase 2):

Step 1: Go to the official Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the homepage, You will find the 'Apply Now' option.

Step 3: After clicking on Apply Now, you will find a new page with the application form link for the "School Teacher/ Headmaster Recruitment Examination."

Step 4. Enter all the necessary details and your login credentials will be generated.

Step 5. You can log in now using the credentials and can fill out the application form with your personal and educational details.

Step 6: You have to upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature in the given format.

Step 7: After filling out the application form, you can pay the application fees through online payment mode. After the payment, click on the submit button.

Step 8: You can now download the application form and keep it safe for your future reference.

Now, that the registration of BPSC TRE exams has been started, the exam dates will be out soon. If you still have not started preparing for this exam, then it is high time you do so.

You can try these 3 apps to prepare for the exam:

Adda247: This app is your one-stop solution for all competitive exams including BPSC TRE. It is a multilingual app from which you can learn in both Hindi and English. It provides live classes with experienced educators and various study materials.

Unacademy: It is a well-known app for various competitive exams. You can get various adaptive practice tests and boost your exam preparations on a daily basis. Live and doubt lectures on the Unacademy app are also available

Testbook: With this app, you will get a variety of study materials according to your needs. You will get proper guidance from the experienced mentors. Apart from this, you will also get daily mock tests.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 15:18 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release date, leaks, and much more; exciting fare for fans
Check out Warcraft Rumble, the new mobile game launched by Blizzard.
Blizzard launches Warcraft Rumble game! Know what’s it about
GTA 6
GTA 6: Ageing system and character transformation leak build hype around launch
video games
Franco-German TV channel finds niche in high-brow video games
Mauga
Overwatch 2 introduces new hero Mauga: Know his abilities, and how to try him out
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon