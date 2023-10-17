Icon
Home Tech News Brands Are Handing Out Freebies at Walmart as Online Ads Lose Appeal

Brands Are Handing Out Freebies at Walmart as Online Ads Lose Appeal

Everyone from snack giant Mondelez to small online brands are rediscovering the benefits of an old brick-and-mortar marketing gimmick.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Oct 17 2023, 08:29 IST
Icon
Walmart
Online ads are delivering less bang for the click these days, so brands are giving freebies at Walmart (Angus Mordant/Bloomberg)
Walmart
Online ads are delivering less bang for the click these days, so brands are giving freebies at Walmart (Angus Mordant/Bloomberg)

Online ads are delivering less bang for the click these days, so brands are turning to an old brick-and-mortar marketing gimmick: handing out free samples at the local supermarket.

In stores across the US, companies are doling out everything from small-batch nut butter and sanitary wipes to Halloween-themed Oreos. While warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam's have been offering freebies for years, more retailers are discovering that samples provide something digital marketing can't: a chance for shoppers to try products before buying them.

After conducting a successful trial, Walmart Inc. recently announced plans to expand samples to more than 1,000 locations. In May, grocery giant Wakefern Food Corp. said it would put freebie vending machines in 95 ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer stores.

Sampling appeals to online upstarts and conglomerates alike. Smaller brands get exposure and a potential new retail partner, while larger established companies can trial new products and iterations of existing ones.

“Free sampling in stores is a great way for brands—which have saturated the marketing opportunities on Facebook and Google—to get more exposure,” says Andrew Lipsman, an analyst at Insider Intelligence.

For years, companies large and small used online ads to help target their products at specific demographics. But doing so became less effective in 2021, when Apple Inc. began letting iPhone users block brands from tracking their online behavior. Meanwhile, several states including California enacted digital privacy legislation that made it even harder for companies to access consumer data. The upshot: It's now much more expensive to find new customers through social media channels and keyword search ads. Online merchants lost an average of $29 on each purchase from a new customer in 2022, more than triple the cost eight years earlier, according to a study by SimplicityDX, a software firm that helps brands with social media marketing campaigns.

Los Angeles entrepreneur Michelle Razavi was eager to boost sales of Elavi, a low-sugar nut butter she launched three years ago as an online brand. Ads on Instagram, Amazon and other sites had become pricier and less effective amid growing competition for eyeballs. So Razavi cold-called a Costco Wholesale Corp. executive to ask about giving out samples in stores.

A few months later, she and co-founder Nikki Elliott were standing on the precious real estate Costco shoppers pass on the way to the checkout, handing out dollops of cashew butter atop banana slices. Over four weekends, they gave out about $8,000 worth of product and exposed their brand to thousands of shoppers at Costco warehouses in Los Angeles. Comparable sales and exposure would have cost them about $80,000 via Instagram ads and social media influencer campaigns, they estimate.

Razavi says about 3% of Costco shoppers who tried the product made a purchase, much higher than the 1% who purchase something after seeing a social media campaign. “In person, you see people's reaction and can adjust your approach,” she says. “Online is just marketing to a dark screen.” Now she and her partner are negotiating to start selling their nut butter in dozens of Costco stores.

Mondelez International Inc. is using free samples to raise awareness about new and seasonal products such as those Halloween-themed Oreos. The snack maker has also handed out goodie bags to curbside-pickup customers, typically with a QR code they can use to add the items to their next order. The company isn't abandoning online advertising but increasingly will use it to point shoppers to recipes with its products or an array of snacks for, say, a college football watch party.

“We can't just have a sampling table at Walmart and expect it to sell,” says Steve McGowan, head of shopper activation and strategic partnerships at Mondelez. “We have to have an omnichannel approach. We need digital media to alert people that this is in the store and potentially a digital offer to get them over the hump to buy the full package.”

A key player in the freebies game is Chicago-based Freeosk, which sells automated sampling kiosks that dispense a broad range of household names, including Sour Patch Kids, All detergent and Famous Amos cookies. Freeosk works with leading grocery stores such as Safeway and Albertsons and has kiosks in more than 1,400 locations across the country.

Shoppers select samples via a smartphone app, which also collects useful customer data. If they like a specific product, they can fill their cart with merchandise displayed around the machine. Freeosk says shoppers new to a given brand generate 70% of kiosk purchases. Digital brands are starting to understand the value of sampling because more than 80% of retail spending happens at physical stores, “an audience larger than their online audience,” Chief Executive Officer Matt Eichorn says.

One convert is Dude Products, the Chicago-based maker of disposable Dude Wipes. Founder Sean Riley says he's using Freeosk dispensing machines in Sam's Club stores for his individually wrapped wipes and, in an effort to disrupt the toilet paper industry, is paying people to hand out bigger packs of flushable wipes at Target. He says the freebies typically boost sales by 20%.

“We're in the habit change business, and the best way to change someone's habit is to give them a chance to try your product,” Riley says. “Some people build a business online and get stuck in a digital mindset with their marketing. Giving out samples helps you grow beyond.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Oct, 08:29 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 5 update pointing to GTA 6 release? Check where desperate fans are looking for new signs
Game developers
Stop the schadenfreude over bloated tech layoffs
Minecraft 3D sandbox game
300-million mark! Minecraft adds to record as best-selling game ever
Roblox
When a man used Roblox game for a horrific crime; protect your child, here are 5 tips
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Forget leaks, just check out what this analyst said
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon