BSNL New 90-Day Prepaid Plan Is Here: No Data In 2025?

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched one of the most affordable 90-day prepaid plans in 2025. While the state-run operator has not traditionally been the first choice for many due to limited high-speed network availability, BSNL is steadily addressing this challenge by rolling out 4G services powered by indigenous technology. Here's a closer look at this budget-friendly offering and why it's gaining traction among cost-conscious consumers.

BSNL STV 439: All Details

BSNL's ₹439 prepaid plan stands out as one of the most economical options for users seeking a 90-day service validity plan under ₹500. This voice-focused plan provides:

Unlimited Voice Calling : Enjoy uninterrupted calls to any network.

: Enjoy uninterrupted calls to any network. 300 SMS: Stay connected with ample messaging allowance for the entire duration.

Notably, this plan does not include data benefits, but users have the flexibility to add affordable data packs as needed. This makes it an excellent choice for those prioritising voice services or maintaining a secondary SIM.

BSNL's ₹439 plan is designed for users who value affordability and simplicity. It caters to individuals looking for basic connectivity without the high costs associated with private telecom operators. This affordability has allowed BSNL to attract new wireless subscribers, even as private telcos like Jio, Airtel, and Vi focus on higher-priced plans with bundled benefits.

Unlike its private-sector competitors, none of whom offer such cost-effective 90-day prepaid plans, BSNL's approach targets the price-sensitive Indian market effectively. This plan is particularly appealing for users seeking a low-cost solution to keep their SIMs active while enjoying essential calling and messaging services.

BSNL's ongoing rollout of 4G services is expected to strengthen its position in the telecom industry. Once high-speed networks are widely available, BSNL's competitively priced plans, like the ₹439 voice voucher, will pose a serious challenge to private players.