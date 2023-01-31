    Trending News

    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Budget 2023 expectations of Tech czars: What they really want from Modi govt

    Budget 2023 expectations of Tech czars: What they really want from Modi govt

    Budget 2023 expectations: Here’s what some tech industry leaders expect from tomorrow’s Union Budget 2023.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 31 2023, 18:30 IST
    Union Budget 2023
    The Union Budget 2023 will be presented in the Parliament's Budget Session on Feb 1. (PTI)
    Union Budget 2023
    The Union Budget 2023 will be presented in the Parliament's Budget Session on Feb 1. (PTI)

    Union Budget 2023: In recent years, technology has played a crucial role in India's economic growth. As digitalization and the concept of Digital India is on a rapid rise, it has had a significant and lasting impact. The Union Budget 2023 will be live tomorrow and as always, the technology sector is expected to get some attention. While we are in as much darkness as you when it comes to knowing what lies in store ahead of Budget 2023, industry leaders have certain expectations from Budget 2023 for the technology sector.

    Union Budget 2023: What industry leaders say

    1. “The 2023 budget will be crucial for the IT industry as many headwinds globally impact one of India's largest employers. In the past decade, Indian IT startups have preferred to have their corporate headquarters in the US or Singapore due to those countries' favourable tax and compliance environments. If this year's budget addresses this by providing more lenient and flexible compliance to startups, it will attract more investments and ensure that homegrown IT startups remain in India.” says Vinod Nair, Global VP of Sales and General Manager Noventiq India.

    2. “Focusing on this year's significant stories is essential as we cautiously enter 2023. The widespread vaccination effort, which immunised over 100 crore people, was a significant victory for the Indian government. We anxiously await the government's announcement of funds for the initiatives we want it to prioritise this year. Spending more money on vaccinations is one of the goals, especially across the board in the healthcare system. India must have the right tools since the fight against COVID-19 is far from over.” says Jesal Doshi, Deputy CEO, B Medical Systems.

    3. “India's economy is rapidly advancing and will play a significant role in boosting the global economy. The country's technology industry will attempt to identify the cybersecurity investment necessary for the tech sector as the government is scheduled to propose its budget for FY2023–24 in a few weeks. “says Raj Sivaraju, President of APAC, Arete.

    4. “Technology Clusters in tier 1 cities in India; while IT talents are in every corner in India they are forced to move to tier 1 cities. Govt. must come-up with a special budget for booming IT infrastructure in tier 2, or Tier 3 cities as well to take-off the load from big cities. Measures to address the skills gap in the IT industry and support for training and upskilling of workers. Tax incentives for companies that invest in research and development. This year's budget may also include measures to address concerns around data privacy and security, as well as efforts to increase the adoption of digital technologies in various sectors.” says Priya Ranjan Panigrahy, CEO and Founder of CEPTES Software.

    5. “While speaking about cybersecurity threats as malware, spoofing, phishing or third-party data breaches one should implement the minimum cybersecurity requirement as per their scenario, corporates should pay enough attention to latest cyber security tools, security employees' training and education, controlling physical access to their digital data, in-time updates for the software; making proper backups of the information, and securing the internet connection.” says Sujit Patel, Founder and CEO, SCS Tech.

    6. “In the upcoming union budget, I hope to see a strong mandate for financial inclusion and assistance from the government of India for start-ups attempting to bring in credit for all transcending language, literacy, location, livelihood like FlexPay. Relaxation in norms and assistance with liquidity to lending NBFC fintechs who are attempting to offer credit to the under-served and unserved would be a welcome move. I also hope that non-prime lending could be brought under priority sector so that NBFCs can truly work to bring credit to all.” says Anil Pinapala, CEO & Founder of Vivifi India Finance.

    7. “Speculation is running high about the government's plans to further bolster India's economy. From expanding digital infrastructure to fostering innovation and investing in emerging technologies, the potential implications of the budget for the tech industry are far-reaching," says Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 31 Jan, 15:21 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Sent a message by mistake on Apple iPhone? Here's how to unsend and edit it
    iOS 16
    iOS 16 trick: Remove background from multiple images on iPhone in simple steps
    WhatsApp
    Don't lose your WhatsApp chats while switching to iPhone 14; here's how

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PSVR2
    Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders Disappoint
    The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games: The Elder Scrolls III, Divine Knockout, Onsen Master, more
    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features