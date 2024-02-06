 Bumble launches AI-powered Deception Detector feature to weed out fake profiles and scams | Tech News
Online dating platform Bumble has launched an AI-powered feature called Deception Detector, which aims to identify and block fake profiles and scams.

Updated on: Feb 06 2024, 16:58 IST
Expanding its already expansive list of features, online dating platform Bumble has announced the launch of a new AI-powered feature that can help identify fake profiles, spam and scams. For the unaware, Bumble is a women-first dating and social networking app and its new feature is meant to provide greater comfort to its users. The rollout of this new AI-powered feature on the platform aims to make dating more safer and enjoyable.

Deception Detector on Bumble

The new AI-powered feature is called Deception Detector. It aims to weed out all the fake profiles and scams on the online dating platform before the users see them. While testing this AI tool, the Deception Detector was successful in blocking 95 percent of fake and spam profiles. It also led to a 45 percent reduction in fake and spam accounts.

According to Bumble research, daters are worried about fake profiles and scams on the platform. Around 46 percent of the surveyed women said that they were concerned about the authenticity of the matches on online dating sites.

Announcing this feature, Bumble CEO Lidiane Jones said, “In recent years, the online landscape has evolved significantly and we see a growing concern about authenticity. With a dedicated focus on women's experience online, we recognize that in the AI era, trust is more paramount than ever. We are being thoughtful about how to best use new models to reduce the anxiety of making connections and support our community, with AI standing as a main area of focus.”

Previous AI features

Mashable reported that this isn't the first time Bumble has leveraged AI intending to make its platform a safer place. In 2019, it rolled out a feature called Private Detector. This feature automatically censors a potentially nude image, giving users the choice of whether they wish to see it. Declining it will result in the image getting deleted from the chat, along with an option to block the user.

First Published Date: 06 Feb, 16:58 IST
