Home Tech News Bummer! Netflix password sharing stopped, just limited access allowed now

Bummer! Netflix password sharing stopped, just limited access allowed now

Netflix has ended password sharing in India and has limited account access to just one household, as part of a global effort to strengthen revenue and retain subscribers.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 20 2023, 11:25 IST
5 Tamil movies to watch on OTT
1/5 "Vimanam," an emotional drama directed by Siva Prasad Yanala, features Samuthirakani, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhanraj, and Priyadarshi Pullikonda. The film portrays a physically challenged father who goes to great lengths to fulfill his son's dream of traveling in an aeroplane. "Vimanam" started streaming on Zee5 from June 30, 2023. (Zee5/ YouTube)
image caption
2/5 "Good Night" is a successful romantic comedy helmed by Vinayaka Chandrasekaran, starring K. Manikandan, Meetha Raghunath, and Ramesh Thilak. The movie centers around a young man with a snoring issue who falls in love with a girl, causing unexpected problems for their relationship. "Good Night" was released in theatres on May 12 and will be available for streaming on Disney plus Hotstar starting July 3. (Disney Plus Hotstar/ YouTube)
image caption
3/5 "Kulasamy" is an action thriller directed by Sharavana Sakthi, starring Vimal, Tanya Hope, Yogi Babu, Pugazh, and Kalaiyarasan. The plot follows a young man who becomes a victim of false accusations, leading to his father's death. Seeking vengeance and clearing his name, he embarks on a mission, confronting a criminal organization in the process. The movie premiered on Tentkotta on June 30. (MRT Music/ YouTube)
image caption
4/5 Veeran" is a recent fantasy entertainer released by ARK Saravan, featuring Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Athira Raj, and Vinay Rai in key roles. The story revolves around Kumaran, a young man who gains special powers after being struck by lightning. He uses his newfound abilities to protect his people from a cunning businessman. The movie is now available for streaming on Netflix from June 30. (Saregama Tamil/YouTube)
image caption
5/5 Theera Kaadhal" is a romantic drama film directed by Rohin Venkatesan. Released on Netflix on June 23rd, the movie features Jai, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Sshivada in the lead roles. The story revolves around a married man who finds himself caught between his wife and ex-lover. As the plot unfolds, the audience is left to ponder which of the two women he will go to.  (Think Music India/YouTube)
Netflix
View all Images
Netflix has puts an end to password sharing in India.

Netflix has revealed that it has put an end to password sharing in India. The new Netflix policy states that only members within a household will be granted access to a single Netflix account. This measure comes as part of a global crackdown initiated in May, targeting users who share their passwords with individuals beyond their immediate family. The streaming giant aims to strengthen its revenue stream following a challenging period last year.

The company clarified that all individuals residing in the same household can now utilise Netflix, regardless of their location. Whether at home, on the move, or even on vacation, they can take full advantage of new features like "Transfer Profile" and "Manage Access and Devices," making the streaming experience more convenient for users.

To enforce this change, Netflix has begun sending emails to customers who have been sharing their account credentials outside their household in India. While some may be disappointed with this new restriction, the company emphasised its commitment to providing diverse entertainment choices. Netflix added that it remains dedicated to investing heavily in a wide array of new films and TV shows, ensuring there's always something appealing to watch on the platform.

Netflix's global restriction on password sharing

This crackdown on password-sharing is not limited to India. In fact, Netflix has imposed similar restrictions in over 100 countries, including major markets like the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, and Brazil, reported by AP. As a result, the company has seen a significant boost in its subscriber base, gaining nearly 6 million new subscribers worldwide.

The latest earnings report for Netflix revealed impressive numbers. The streaming giant now boasts a total of 238 million subscribers globally and reported a profit of $1.5 billion. The crackdown on password sharing has been lauded by industry experts, with Navellier and Associates' chief investment officer, Louis Navellier, expressing his enthusiasm for the results. He described the company's subscriber growth as hitting the ball "out of the park."

Netflix's strategies for attracting non-paying users

Netflix is taking this policy a step further, stating that it will be extended to all its markets worldwide. However, in an effort to attract more users who may not be paying subscribers, the platform has introduced "borrower" or "shared" accounts. Subscribers can now add additional viewers to their accounts at a higher cost or transfer viewing profiles to new accounts.

Additionally, Netflix also launched an ad-subsidised offering, while simultaneously eliminating its lowest priced ad-free plan in the US, which used to cost $10 per month. The decision to cut the basic tier is part of the company's strategy to bolster advertising by creating a larger price gap between its advertising and non-advertising plans, according to Ross Benes, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 10:46 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats
Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS
The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets