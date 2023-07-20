Bummer! Netflix password sharing stopped, just limited access allowed now

Netflix has revealed that it has put an end to password sharing in India. The new Netflix policy states that only members within a household will be granted access to a single Netflix account. This measure comes as part of a global crackdown initiated in May, targeting users who share their passwords with individuals beyond their immediate family. The streaming giant aims to strengthen its revenue stream following a challenging period last year.

The company clarified that all individuals residing in the same household can now utilise Netflix, regardless of their location. Whether at home, on the move, or even on vacation, they can take full advantage of new features like "Transfer Profile" and "Manage Access and Devices," making the streaming experience more convenient for users.

To enforce this change, Netflix has begun sending emails to customers who have been sharing their account credentials outside their household in India. While some may be disappointed with this new restriction, the company emphasised its commitment to providing diverse entertainment choices. Netflix added that it remains dedicated to investing heavily in a wide array of new films and TV shows, ensuring there's always something appealing to watch on the platform.

Netflix's global restriction on password sharing

This crackdown on password-sharing is not limited to India. In fact, Netflix has imposed similar restrictions in over 100 countries, including major markets like the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, and Brazil, reported by AP. As a result, the company has seen a significant boost in its subscriber base, gaining nearly 6 million new subscribers worldwide.

The latest earnings report for Netflix revealed impressive numbers. The streaming giant now boasts a total of 238 million subscribers globally and reported a profit of $1.5 billion. The crackdown on password sharing has been lauded by industry experts, with Navellier and Associates' chief investment officer, Louis Navellier, expressing his enthusiasm for the results. He described the company's subscriber growth as hitting the ball "out of the park."

Netflix's strategies for attracting non-paying users

Netflix is taking this policy a step further, stating that it will be extended to all its markets worldwide. However, in an effort to attract more users who may not be paying subscribers, the platform has introduced "borrower" or "shared" accounts. Subscribers can now add additional viewers to their accounts at a higher cost or transfer viewing profiles to new accounts.

Additionally, Netflix also launched an ad-subsidised offering, while simultaneously eliminating its lowest priced ad-free plan in the US, which used to cost $10 per month. The decision to cut the basic tier is part of the company's strategy to bolster advertising by creating a larger price gap between its advertising and non-advertising plans, according to Ross Benes, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence.