    Home Tech News Canon launches EOS R8 and EOS R50 cameras; here is what you get

    Canon launches EOS R8 and EOS R50 cameras; here is what you get

    Canon India has expanded its mirrorless camera portfolio with the launch of two new cameras: EOS R8 and EOS R50.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 08 2023, 13:15 IST
    Canon EOS R8
    Canon has strengthened its mirrorless camera portfolio with launch of EOS R8 and EOS R50. (Canon)

    Canon India just launched two new offerings, EOS R8 and EOS R50, in a bid to strengthen its mirrorless camera portfolio. This will elevate production quality for wedding professionals and serious amateurs as they can now capture high-quality source footage for new productions.

    Canon today announced the EOS R8, a new entry full-frame camera that combines many of the video and still shooting features of the EOS R6 Mark II, such as Canon Log 3 and up to 40 frames per second continuous shooting with the portability of the EOS RP; and EOS R50, a new compact, lightweight APS-C mirrorless camera set to replace EOS M50 Mark II. The entry-level camera is packed with many creative tools and automated features. Notably, this allows users to create high-quality vlogs and images with minimal camera operation.

    “Creators are experimenting and innovating like never before. Hence our latest offerings are designed to support this new-age passion of creativity with the right kind of technology required to move ahead in the journey. While the youthful EOS R50 is a tailor made for social content creators and photography enthusiasts looking at sharing innovating and mesmerizing content, the dynamic EOS R8 is made for wedding professionals and serious amateurs looking at upgrades to the full-frame mirrorless segment,” said Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India.

    “The EOS R50 is a light-weight entry level camera launched to create quality content be it a fashion vlog or capturing a family vacation. The distinctive feature to look out for is its new movies modes for vlogging. On the other hand, the EOS R8 is designed for varied shooting situations. It is targeted at potential users who want to upgrade their cameras, shoot movies without cropping, and start with an interchangeable-lens camera,” said C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Products & Communication, Canon India.

    EOS R8: Canon's Smallest and Lightest EOS Full-frame Mirrorless Camera

    At approximately 461g (with battery pack and SD card), the compact and lightweight EOS R8 allows users to get creative camera angles and transitions.

    Camera shake would not pose a problem when shooting handheld videos as the EOS R8 is equipped with Movie Digital IS, which digitally performs tilt correction as well as 5-axis image stabilization during video shooting.

    Recording Options

    From run-and-gun event coverage to documentaries and short films that require more post-production work, the EOS R8 is equipped to tackle the different requirements and workflows to produce videos.

    High-quality Source Footage

    The quality of a video is largely dependent on the quality of the source footage. The EOS R8's newly developed 24.2-megapixel CMOS image sensor enables 6K data to be obtained from its entire width, producing high-quality cropless oversampled 4K UHD footage at up to 60p.

    For productions where you need to leave the camera rolling, the EOS R8 has heat suppression measures which allow you to shoot up to 4K 30p with no recording time restriction, and up to 30 minutes at 4K 60p.

    6x Slow Motion Video with Full HD 180p

    For more dramatic scenes, shooting in Full HD at as high as 180p will produce 30p output with action slowed down to 1/6 the speed.

    Seamless Focus

    Focus is crucial in both photography and videography and is near impossible to correct in post-production. The EOS R8 brings this to both still and video shooting with the same Dual Pixel CMOS AF II technology as the EOS R6 Mark II.

    Low Light Photography

    The low light limits of up to EV-6.5 for stills and EV-4 for video mean that the AF operates even in dark conditions. This works with the camera's high native ISO speed ranges of up to ISO 102,400 (still shooting) and ISO 25,600 (video shooting) to enhance low light usability.

    Professional Cinema Camera Features in the EOS R8

    Focus breathing correction: reduces visible fluctuations in the angle of view during focusing.

    False colours and zebras: advanced visual aids for exposure adjustment and setting.

    Aspect marker display: for easier framing of video to fit various social media dimensions.

    UVC (USB Video Class)/UAC (USB Audio Class) support: Plug-and-play direct transmission of audio and Full HD video to a computer with just a USB connection; ideal for livestreaming.

    EOS R50: High-quality Video

    The quality of a video is largely dependent on the quality of the footage and that is what EOS R50 is is all about, says Canon.

    24.2MP APS-C Format Image Sensor

    The EOS R50's APS-C format image sensor is three times larger than the 1-inch sensor on the latest smartphones. This mean sharper, more detailed images and videos, and less noise (graininess) even in low light.

    High-quality Video

    With 24.2 megapixels, the EOS R50 is also capable of producing high-quality Uncrop 4K 30p video oversampled from 6K worth of data. So, despite your vlogging experience and skill, the image quality will look pristine and professional.

    Intuitive Vlogging

    With ample modes and features that simplify shooting, the EOS R50 is designed for vloggers who want the image quality of a dedicated camera without the learning curve that usually comes with having to operate one.

    Focus Switching during Close-up Demos

    The Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system, which detects and tracks people, animals (dogs, cats, and birds) and vehicles (motorsports cars and motorcycles) based on their characteristics just got even smarter. For close-up demos, the Movie for Close-up Demo mode quickly and automatically switches focus to the subject closest to the camera. You can showcase your new gadget or online shopping loot in one smooth take, with the focus where you want it to be.

    Image Stabilisation Optimised for Handheld Vlogging

    The EOS R50 comes with not just one, but two different Movie IS (Image Stabilizer) levels (‘Enhanced' and ‘On') that digitally perform 5-axis camera shake correction.

    When the monitor is in “selfie” mode, the default “Movie IS: Enhanced” mode optimises image stabilisation for handheld wide-angle shooting, correcting the unwanted motion that tends to become more obvious at the edges of wide-angle images. You can switch between two levels by simply tapping the “Wide-angle” button, to avoid excessive close-ups.

    Auto Leveling Mode

    For scenes and shooting angles where it is hard to keep the camera level, the auto level mode automatically corrects horizontal tilt. This would save time from manual correction in another app.

    Straight from Camera to Phone

    The Camera Connect smartphone app, which is fuss-free to set up, lets you easily transfer videos and JPEG photos from your camera to a smartphone either through a wireless Wi-Fi or wired USB-C connection.

    First Published Date: 08 Feb, 13:15 IST
