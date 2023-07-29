CAT 2023 registration date online: IIM Lucknow set to release notification; Check 5 prep apps too

CAT 2023 registration date online: Are you a CAT aspirant? If yes, then keep your eyes on news portals today. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is expected to release the CAT 2023 notification this weekend, most likely on July 29. Once the notification is out, the CAT 2023 official website will be activated. The Common Admission Test (CAT) will be conducted by IIM Lucknow on November 26, 2023. It is anticipated that more than 2.5 lakh candidates will register for the CAT exam this year.

CAT is a national-level admission test for postgraduate management programs, including those at IIMs. Other institutions like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) also consider CAT scores for MBA admission.

The CAT exam is three hours long and consists of three sections: verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative aptitude. To be eligible for CAT 2023, candidates must hold a degree in graduation from a recognized university or institute.

Last year, CAT took place on November 27, attracting 2.56 lakh applicants, and 86 percent of them (2,22,184 candidates) appeared for the test.

Apps to prepare for CAT

CAT exam needs a strategic preparations and time management skills. You can only have that with the help of proper guidance. There are various apps available for the preparation of CAT.These 5 apps can help you achieve your goals:

Career Launcher: This app offers study materials, mock tests, and personalized coaching to enhance your CAT preparation.

Testbook: It provides CAT mock tests, quizzes, and study notes to help you practice and revise effectively.

TIME4CAT: This app by Triumphant Institute of Management Education (TIME) offers CAT-specific test series and study material for exam preparation.

BYJU'S - The Learning App:BYJU'S offers comprehensive CAT preparation modules, video lectures, and practice tests to help you improve your skills in quantitative aptitude, verbal ability, data interpretation, and logical reasoning.

Unacademy: It provides a wide range of CAT exam preparation courses, live classes, and practice tests conducted by experienced educators.