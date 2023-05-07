Home Tech News CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result: How to check on DigiLocker App

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result: How to check on DigiLocker App

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result on DigiLocker app: Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams can download the result online via DigiLocker app

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 07 2023, 09:15 IST
CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result on DigiLocker app: Here is how to check through the DigiLocker app.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result on DigiLocker app: Here is how to check through the DigiLocker app.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO) (HT_PRINT)
CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result on DigiLocker app: Here is how to check through the DigiLocker app.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result on DigiLocker app: Here is how to check through the DigiLocker app.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO) (HT_PRINT)

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result 2023 will be announced once the board declares them and although no official announcement has been made, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) can do so sometime after the middle part of May.

CBSE Board exams 2023 started on February 14 for both class 10 and Class 12, However, the last exam for the former was held on March 21 and for the later on April 5, 2023.

Do note that you should keep your CBSE board roll number, Date of birth, and School number handy to check your result.

Steps to check CBSE class 10, class 12 result 2023 from DigiLocker App

1. You will first have to download the DigiLocker App on your smartphone.

2. An Android user can go to Google Play Store to download the DigiLocker app.

3. An iPhone user can go to the Apple App Store to do the same.

4. Now, register or login to the app through your registered mobile number.

5. Select the CBSE option and then choose class 10 result 2023 or class 12 result 2023.

6. Provide your roll number and other details asked for.

7. The result will be displayed on the screen. You are advised to download the marksheet for future references.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 May, 09:15 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone
    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets