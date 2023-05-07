CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result: How to check on DigiLocker App

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result 2023 will be announced once the board declares them and although no official announcement has been made, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) can do so sometime after the middle part of May.

CBSE Board exams 2023 started on February 14 for both class 10 and Class 12, However, the last exam for the former was held on March 21 and for the later on April 5, 2023.

Do note that you should keep your CBSE board roll number, Date of birth, and School number handy to check your result.

Steps to check CBSE class 10, class 12 result 2023 from DigiLocker App

1. You will first have to download the DigiLocker App on your smartphone.

2. An Android user can go to Google Play Store to download the DigiLocker app.

3. An iPhone user can go to the Apple App Store to do the same.

4. Now, register or login to the app through your registered mobile number.

5. Select the CBSE option and then choose class 10 result 2023 or class 12 result 2023.

6. Provide your roll number and other details asked for.

7. The result will be displayed on the screen. You are advised to download the marksheet for future references.