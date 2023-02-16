    Trending News

    Home Tech News CBSE prohibits use of ChatGPT in class 10, 12 board exams

    CBSE prohibits use of ChatGPT in class 10, 12 board exams

    CBSE prohibits use of ChatGPT in class 10, 12 board exams

    By: PTI
    | Updated on: Feb 16 2023, 07:43 IST
    Beware of fake ChatGPT apps! Already downloaded? Delete now
    ChatGPT
    1/6 OpenAI's ChatGPT portal is rapidly gaining popularity. It uses state-of-the-art language processing techniques to generate human-like responses to text input and  interacts conversationally with users to provide detailed answers on a wide range of topics.  (Bloomberg)
    ChatGPT
    2/6 But if you are looking to download the app from your Google Play Store or App Store, then beware! There are several fake ChatGPT-like apps that can be dangerous for your device.  (Bloomberg)
    ChatGPT
    3/6 You can find a bunch of fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play Store and App Store which can steal your data, a report by top10vpn revealed.  Hence, if you have already downloaded them, then you should hurry and delete them quickly. (REUTERS)
    ChatGPT
    4/6 Some of these apps on Android are: AI Chat Companion, ChatGPT 3: ChatGPT AI, Talk GPT – Talk to ChatGPT, ChatGPT AI Writing Assistant, Open Chat – AI Chatbot App. (Bloomberg)
    ChatGPT
    5/6 Some apps are also available on Apple's App Store, which include: Genie - GPT AI Assistant, Write For Me GPT AI Assistant, ChatGPT - GPT 3, Alfred - Chat with GPT 3, Chat w. GPT AI - Write This, ChatGPT - AI Writing apps, Wiz AI Chat Bot Writing Helper, Chat AI: Personal AI Assistant, and Wisdom Ai - Your AI Assistant.  (AFP)
    image caption
    6/6 However, it must be noted that OpenAI does not have an official standalone app for ChatGPT. Hence, you can use the feature in your browser while login to the official website at www.chat.openai.com/chat.  (AP)
    ChatGPT
    View all Images
    The use of ChatGPT will amount to using unfair means in the exam, the board officials said. (AFP)

    The use of Artificial Intelligence-based ChatGPT has been prohibited in the upcoming class 10, 12 board exams by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), officials said on Tuesday.

    The class 10 and 12 board exams are set to begin on Wednesday.

    "Mobile, ChatGPT and other electronic items will not be allowed in examination hall," according to instructions issued by the board ahead of the papers.

    The use of ChatGPT will amount to using unfair means in the exam, the board officials said.

    "Students are not allowed to carry any electronic devices inside the exam centre. This includes using device to access ChatGPT so that unfair means is not used," a senior board official said.

    ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer), which was launched in November 2022, is capable of generating speeches, songs, marketing copy, news articles and student essays or human-like text based on the input it is given.

    The new artificial intelligence (AI) system, known as a large language model (LLM) is designed to generate human-like writing by predicting upcoming word sequences.

    The admit card for the exams also has a cautionary instruction saying, "You should not indulge in any unfair practice. If found, you will be booked under Unfair Means (UFM) Activity and action will be taken as per the rules of the board."

    "Do not believe in fake videos and messages uploaded on social media. Do not spread rumours too. You could be booked under unfair means rules," it added.

    First Published Date: 16 Feb, 07:42 IST
