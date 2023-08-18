CBSE releases admit card for CTET 2023; Check it online and 5 apps to prepare for CTET exam

The CTET Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on August 18, 2023. Those preparing for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can access their admit cards from the official CBSE CTET website, ctet.nic.in.

The CTET exam is scheduled for August 20, 2023, and will be conducted in OMR based mode. Candidates' admit cards, containing information about their assigned examination city, will be accessible from August 18. The exam will occur in two shifts: Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12 noon) and Shift 2 (2:30 pm to 5 pm).

The CTET includes two papers: Paper I for those aspiring to teach classes I to V, and Paper II for those aspiring to teach classes VI to VIII. Candidates interested in both levels must appear for both Paper I and Paper II.

To download the CBSE CTET Admit Card follow these steps:

1-Visit ctet.nic.in.

2-Look for the admit card download link on the homepage.

3-Log in by providing the required details.

4-Submit the information and download your admit card.

5 Apps to prepare for CTET 2023

To prepare for CTET 2023 exam, check these 5 apps:

CTET Exam 2023 app: This App is designed for students who are preparing for CTET Exam 2023 as per the latest CTET Syllabus. It contains CTET Mock Test, Chapterwise Notes, and Chapterwise MCQs Test with All India Rank. In this app, users will also get the latest CTET syllabus and the Last 10 years' CTET Previous Year Question Paper in PDF form and MCQS form.

Mockers: It is another good exam preparation app for CTET aspirants. It is a free app that provides test series/mock tests with solutions in English and Hindi for more than 60 exams, including CTET. The app also has quizzes, practice tests, performance analysis, current affairs, etc.

Byjus: Byjus has a free mobile app to help aspirants prepare for the exams. This app provides various exam preparatory resources, including online mock tests, solved previous year question papers, live classes, study material, performance analysis reports, etc. for aspirants.

Adda 247: This app provides study material in both English and Hindi to prepare for CTET. The app has free mock test series, study material, e-books, video courses, online lectures, quizzes, detailed explanations for questions, downloadable content, magazines, daily general knowledge, and current affairs updates, etc.

Wifistudy: This app offers many useful features and exam preparatory resources for aspirants, including daily live classes, practice quizzes, live tests, mock tests, online test series, online doubt-clearing services, and performance analysis reports, etc. to aspirants for free.