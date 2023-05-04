Home Tech News CBSE Result 2023 Class 12: Announcement date, websites - check everything here

CBSE Result 2023 Class 12: Announcement date, websites - check everything here

CBSE Result 2023 Class 12 announcement is expected soon! How to check CBSE results online? Find out.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 04 2023, 16:23 IST
CBSE Class 12 results 2023: Check out all the updates here. (PTI)
CBSE Result 2023 Class 12: Waiting for your of CBSE class 12 board exams results? Hold on for a while! The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the dates for the Class 12 results soon. CBSE Class 12 board exam students can check their results through different models such as websites, mobile apps, and SMS. The CBSE Board exams for the year 2023 began on February 14, 2023 and concluded on April 5, 2023, for Class 12. A staggering 16,96,770 students were found eligible to appear in this year's exams.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2023: When results will be declared?

You can expect the results by the end of this May, a Hindustan Times report suggested. Despite multiple reports indicating an impending announcement of the CBSE board exam results, the board has yet to comment on the matter. It's recommended to await the official announcement from CBSE regarding the results. The official Twitter handle of the board will announce the date and time for the results.

Ahead of the official CBSE results, it is advisable to keep all the necessary details such as roll number, school number ID, admit card, date of birth, and other information handy. Here's how you can check the CBSE Class 12 results online whenever it is live.

How to check CBSE Result 2023 Class 12

1. CBSE websites

The official website to access the CBSE results is cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from this, you can also check these websites:

  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • cbse.nic.in
  • Cbse.gov.in

2. DigiLocker app

To get the results, you must first download the DigiLocker App from either the Google Play Store or App Store onto your smartphone. Following that, you must register or log in to the app with your registered mobile number. After that, select the CBSE option and then the class 12 result 2023 option. Finally, provide your roll number and other information as requested to receive the results.

3. UMANG app

You can also download the UMANG app from Google Play Store and sign in using your login credentials. Once it is on your smartphone, tap on 'All services' and go to the 'CBSE' option. Select Class 12th results and provide your roll number and other details.

4. SMS

Another simples way to receive the results is by sending an SMS for Class XII this way: cbse12 <rollno> <sch no> <center no> and send it on mobile number 7738299899.

First Published Date: 04 May, 16:23 IST
