CCDH says X failed to act on 86% of hate speech posts, says report; Elon Musk calls it "psy ops"

The social media platform X owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has again made the headlines for the wrong reasons - this time for not taking corrective action against hateful posts present on the app. Experts revealed about 300 hate speech posts that violated the company's content policy, but X took no action against them. It was reported that X had previously sued the organization called Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) for sharing misinformation.

About the report shared by CCDH

According to the report shared by CCDH, X did not take any action on 86% of 300 hate speech posts present on the app. Research claims that many of these shared posts rejected that the Holocaust event ever took place, they celebrate Nazi ideals, antisemitism, and express support for white ideologies.

The report clearly said, “One week after reporting, researchers found that X had continued to host 86.33% (259) of the 300 posts and 90.00% (90) of the 100 accounts remained active One week after reporting, researchers found that X had continued to host 86.33% (259) of the 300 posts and 90.00% (90) of the 100 accounts remained active.”

In their findings, researchers also highlighted 140 of the shared posts are identified as either supporting anti-Semitic ideas or referencing Jewish individuals who claim to be in charge of the world.

Earlier the CCDH also reported to the company about such posts, but action was not taken according to them, whereas, the posts completely violated the X content policy and encouraged racism, Nazism, and more.

Elon Musk had earlier reacted by saying, “CCDH is bronze tier psy ops” in an X post. Regarding the document, Twitter safety also released a statement on the platform, saying they receive thousands and millions of posts per day and they remove or restrict the posts which violate their policies. Twitter also says the CCDH has false claims and that they are misrepresenting the posts. Twitter clearly mentioned that they believe in free speech.