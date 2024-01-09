Icon
Home Tech News CES 2024: Create Generative AI stock images via text prompts, check what Getty and Nvidia unveiled

CES 2024: Create Generative AI stock images via text prompts, check what Getty and Nvidia unveiled

In a new announcement at CES 2024 Getty and Nvidia unveiled their new project named Generative AI by iStock. It is an image generation tool.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 09 2024, 13:52 IST
Icon
Generative AI
Check out the new AI image generation tool by Getty and Nvidia. (Nvidia )
Generative AI
Check out the new AI image generation tool by Getty and Nvidia. (Nvidia )

It's just the beginning of the year and we are seeing multiple technological advancements, especially in AI at the CES 2024. In fact, Nvidia has taken a big leap at the CES event by introducing a number of new innovations and AI features for its products. Known for its standout chips that have taken the world of AI by storm in recent months, Nvidia has also turned to other areas. In a big announcement, Nvidia has tied-up with Getty Images and introduced their AI image generator for designers and businesses named Generative AI by iStock. Know all about the new generative AI tool and how it will work.

About Generative AI by iStock

It is an AI image generation tool which enables users to create stock photos from simple prompts. Generative AI by iStock is Built on NVIDIA Picasso which enables users to create licensed images with legal protection and usage rights, Nvidia reported. iStock is designed to cater to business needs and it is trained on the standout and massive Getty editorial image library - it will avoid generating images with trademarks or recognizable personalities.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Verge quoted Grant Farhall, Getty's chief product officer as saying, “It allows users to be more efficient in their workflow and get more precise photos that they need, even something that they can't feasibly do with a camera.” Getty also reported that it will soon be introducing Inpainting and Outpainting features to iStock.com and Gettyimages.com in the future.

Therefore, now with Generative AI by iStock designers and businesses will be able to take advantage of text-to-image generation tools to create attractive visuals within a matter of seconds. The Verge also said that the pricing of the new tool will be $14.99 for 100 prompts and each user prompt will generate four images through which users can choose based on their liking.

The CES 2024 is going with full force and it will continue till January 12, 2024, therefore, in the coming days, we will be seeing more such innovations and new products from the top brands. Additionally, various products have been already launched at the event including Nvidia's new computer chip GeForce RTX 40 series which is built with AI capabilities.

Also, read these top stories today:

Online shopping regret!

Buying from online-only stores was convenient, but now we have to deal with the hassle of shipping unwanted items back to those retailers.

Dive in here

If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

iPhone 15 got off to an atypically sluggish start in China.

The rest of the market grew, with Huawei growing fastest on the back of Huawei Mate 60. Know why this happened here

Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Nvidia just rolled out big benefits for PC buyers!

Nvidia unveiled new chips that will let gamers, designers and other computer users make better use of AI on their PCs. Nvidia says it is now leading the AI PC race after unveiling new chips! Know what has been revealed here.

If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jan, 13:52 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 wildlife revealed: A sneak peek into Vice City's diverse ecosystem
GTA 6
Bizarre! Rockstar Games gets threat over GTA 6 trailer 'defamation'; deadline January 14
Video Games
Terra Nil: The $200 Billion Video Game Industry Is a Huge Global Climate Opportunity
GTA 6
GTA 6: Rockstar Games poised to revolutionise online gaming with official role-playing servers
Tetris
This gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' falling-block video game Tetris
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon