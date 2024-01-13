Icon
Home Tech News CES 2024: From Vixion01 to Holoconnects, check out gadgets that make everyday life easier

CES 2024: From Vixion01 to Holoconnects, check out gadgets that make everyday life easier

  • From Vixion01 to Holoconnects, here are some highlights from the array of gadgets on display at the Consumer Electronics Show

By:AFP
| Updated on: Jan 13 2024, 11:16 IST
Icon
Samsung debuts ‘AI for All’ Vision at CES 2024; Ballie to AI Laundry Combo, know what has been rolled out
image caption
1/5 AI TV processor - Samsung showcased its Neo QLED 8K QN900D TV that boasts a built-in AI Processor, NQ8 AI Gen 3. This processor is equipped with an 8 times greater AI neural network and a two times faster NPU than its predecessor. Using a feature called AI Motion Enhancer Pro, it automatically upscales low-resolution content to provide users with up to 8K quality viewing experience and sharpens fast-moving images. (Bloomberg)
image caption
2/5 Ballie - The company has also announced major upgrades to Ballie, its rolling AI robot. Ballie has now evolved into your AI companion capable of interacting with other smart devices to provide customized services. It can now project images and videos on walls so that users can view key information for their daily lives. (Samsung)
image caption
3/5 Bespoke AI Laundry Combo - Also unveiled at CES 2024, the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is an all-in-one washer and dryer. It also gets the AI Family Hub including a 7-inch LCD display that acts as an intuitive control center for managing laundry. It personalizes washing and drying by remembering users’ habits and using machine learning to suggest cycles. (Bloomberg)
image caption
4/5 Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub - Samsung also unveiled its Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub. This refrigerator boasts a 32-inch screen that features the new AI Vision Inside, which uses an internal camera to recognize up to 33 different food items that are put into and taken out of the refrigerator and suggests recipes using those ingredients. (Bloomberg)
Vixion 01
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Book 4 - Samsung has also announced a major update to Galaxy Book 4 which was launched in December. Courtesy of a partnership with Microsoft, the Copilot AI chatbot connects the Galaxy Book4 series with the Samsung Galaxy smartphone to make them work seamlessly together. It can find, read, or summarize text messages from a user’s Galaxy smartphone and even automatically create and send messages on a user’s behalf directly from the PC. (Bloomberg)
Vixion 01
icon View all Images
A man samples the Vixion 01 autofocus eyewear that automatically adjusts focus, supporting resolving challenges from eye strain and age during the CES 2024. (AFP)

Technology is often designed to lighten the load from the everyday - and brushing your teeth or using the toilet are no exception. Here are some highlights from the array of gadgets on display at the Consumer Electronics Show intended to make the mundane more efficient:

- Supersonic toothbrush -

"Is that a toothbrush for lazy people?" asks a visitor to the Y-Brush stand.

The French company has designed an electric brush in the shape of a "Y", which is inserted into the mouth and does all the work in twenty seconds instead of two minutes.

The company's founder came up with the idea one day while brushing his teeth.

"He thought, 'No one can last two minutes'".

Already sold in Europe, the Y-Brush is now available in the United States for around $100.

- Talk to my hologram -

CES visitors passing by the Holoconnects stand may have a moment of confusion: is there a person in that big box?

It's actually a hologram and the real person is standing right next to it, facing a camera.

The Dutch company specializes in larger-than-life 3D holograms, projected in see-through box displays, either life-sized or miniaturized to be placed on a table or hung on a wall.

Holograms have been a curiosity for years, particularly in the entertainment sector.

But Steve Sterling, North American Director for Holoconnects, believes that their use is becoming widespread.

"Right now, there's a global dispute resolution conference going on between Amsterdam and Phoenix.. So we've connected an expert from Amsterdam into the panel," said Sterling.

The hologram displays are used in the hotel, medical and retail sectors.

Thanks to ChatGPT-style artificial intelligence, Holoconnects can also create avatars, including for celebrities or experts, that interact with the public without disturbing the real person.

"We have a (virtual) sommelier from a vineyard that you can ask questions to, and you can talk to her about how the wine is made and things like that, and she'll respond to you," said Sterling.

- Luxury throne -

"This is the smartest toilet that exists in the world," said Ryan Grotegut, marketing manager at Kohler, the US kitchen and bathroom design specialist.

Grotegut is referring to Numi 2.0.

Numi opens, as if by magic, as the user approaches. Once settled, the seat is heated to a pre-determined temperature and, once the user has done what they have to do, they can get up and go about their business, with no worry about flushing.

Numi 2.0 flushes the toilet, adapting the amount of water to the duration of use (between 3 and 3.80 liters), and then deodorizes and disinfects.

The toilet is equipped with showerheads -- whose temperature, pressure and other settings can be customized -- as well as a dryer.

A magnetic remote control allows the user to select options, but Numi also takes verbal instructions using Alexa, Amazon's virtual assistant, which is integrated into the toilet.

The toilets, which feature LED lighting in customizable colors, are priced at $10,000 in black and $8,500 in white.

- Autofocus eyes -

There's no need for progressive lenses with the Vixion01, which lets you focus on something very close and then far almost instantaneously, thanks to sensors that measure distance and adapt lenses accordingly.

"These are autofocus glasses," Takuya Nonaka, one of the heads of the Japanese company Vixion, told AFP.

The glasses allow the user to see fine details, such as the grain of wood and the battery lasts up to ten hours.

For safety reasons, it is strongly advised not to drive or play sports wearing the glasses.

At this stage, they are only available in Japan and in a single design, at a price of $700.

Also, read these top stories.

At CES 2024, 70 percent of what you see is targeted at men! However, there are some very interesting and useful products there. Dive in here.  If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

CES 2024! Don't want to get to work or home sweaty? Just check out what e-bikes are sporting! Check it all out here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Too much on plate? He may be CEO of the most-talked about AI company, but his focus is not just on that. However, for Sam Altman, running several ambitious business projects while fighting OpenAI's fires would be foolhardy. Know what's up here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Jan, 11:15 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Eagle-eyed GTA fans spot Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check what it is
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to next Grand Theft Auto game
CES 2024
From LG, Acer, Samsung, Xbox to Nvidia, what gamers can expect from CES 2024
Microsoft Xbox
Microsoft Xbox Developer Direct 2024 will showcase Indiana Jones game; trailer to gameplay, check what’s coming
GTA 6
GTA 6 wildlife revealed: A sneak peek into Vice City's diverse ecosystem
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon