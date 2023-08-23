Home Tech News Chandrayaan-3 creates history! India becomes first nation to land on lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan-3 creates history! India becomes first nation to land on lunar South Pole

India’s Chandrayaan-3 lander touches down on the far side of the Moon after a breathtaking 3.84 lakh kilometer journey, making it the first nation in the world to do so.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Aug 23 2023, 19:31 IST
Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission: 5 facts to know
image caption
1/7 The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 from Sri Harikota, India's main spaceport in  Andhra Pradesh. From the day of its launch, Chandrayaan-3  has looped through progressively wider-ranging orbits of Earth. It then transferred to a lunar orbit and emerged as a focus of national pride. Our Moon mission become a global interest after Russia's Moon mission Luna-25  failed to land on the moon. (PTI)
Chandrayaan-3
2/7 The landing of  Chandrayaan-3 is aimed at the lunar south pole. Lunar south pole is a region that may have water ice or frozen water. It can be an abundant source of oxygen, fuel, and water that can be extremely important for future moon missions. (AFP)
image caption
3/7 Chandrayaan-3 will be functional for two weeks if it lands successfully on the lunar surface. It will run various experiments which will include a spectrometer analysis of the mineral composition of the surface of the moon. (via REUTERS)
image caption
4/7 The lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is about 2m tall. Its mass is said to be about  1,700 kg (3,747.86 lb) which can deploy a small 26 Kg lunar rover. (HT_PRINT)
image caption
5/7 For the smooth landing of the  Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon, rough terrain can be a great hurdle. However, adjustments have been made by ISRO scientists that will help Chandrayaan-3 to stick its landing. (ISRO)
image caption
6/7 The adjustments include a system to broaden the potential landing zone and the lander has been equipped with more fuel and sturdier legs to be more effective. (REUTERS)
image caption
7/7 If this mission becomes successful, it would make India the fourth country to successfully land on the moon, after the former USSR, the United States, and China, and India will be able to mark its emergence as a strong space power. ISRO will telecast the planned Chandrayaan-3  landing starting from 1720 IST (1150 GMT) on August 23, 2023. (ISRO twitter)
Chandrayaan-3
View all Images
Chandrayaan-3 made its soft landing on the Moon today, August 23, at 6:04 PM IST. (ANI)

India's Chandrayaan-3, which launched on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre Second Launch Pad in Sriharikota, is India's second attempt to touch down on the Moon, following the last-minute failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission. The GSLV Mark 3 launch vehicle, named ‘Bahubali', carried the hopes and dreams of 140 crore Indians as it made a 3.84 lakh kilometer journey to the Moon, which took approximately 42 days. The propulsion module successfully separated from the lander module on August 17, and it will continue in its orbit, carrying out its own series of experiments. 

The Vikram lander, along with the Pragyan rover, started its descent towards the lunar surface, undergoing a series of manoeuvers such as deboosting, reverse thrusting, as well as various stages of landing, all carried out by the AI-powered Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS).

And now, the much-awaited moment has arrived - India's Chandrayaan-3 has touched down on the far side of the Moon!

Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon

Completing its soft landing on the Moon, the Chandrayaan-3 lander sent a message to the nation. “India, I reached my destination, and you too!”, the official account of ISRO posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was attending this historic event from the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, congratulated the entire ISRO team, as India not only became the fourth nation to land on the Moon but also the first to touch down near the unexplored lunar South Pole. “India's successful Moon mission is not just India's alone...This success belongs to all of humanity”, he said.

The entire landing process was carried out in four stages - Rough Breaking Phase, Altitude Hold Phase, Fine Breaking Phase, and Local Navigation Phase. Astonishingly, there was no human intervention during this period as everything was handled by the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) using AI. The ISRO team monitored the Vikram lander's progress from the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

One of the biggest driving forces behind the success of the Chandrayaan-3 was the failure of their previous mission, Chandrayaan-2, at the very last stage. Kalpana Kalahasti, the mission's associate project director said, “From the day we started rebuilding our spacecraft after the Chandrayaan-2 experience, it has been breathe in breathe out Chandrayaan-3 for our team.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 18:08 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets