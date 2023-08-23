Chandrayaan-3 is an enormous historical event, says astronaut Chris Hadfield

Chandrayaan-3 is set to make its historic landing on the moon in just a matter of minutes. As the whole world experiences the historic moon landing, astronauts and scientists are sharing their views on ISRO's efforts. Recently, while speaking to the National Geographic about Chandrayaan-3, Canadian astronaut and former Commander of the International Space Station, Chris Hadfield, shared his views on India's Moon landing attempt. Check out what Hadfield has to say.

Chandrayaan-3

Chris Hadfield claims the mission and moon landing to be a historic event. He praised ISRO's capabilities and said that to execute such a landing on the moon is something exceptional. He emphasizes the spacecraft's landing location and its significance. He added, “Particularly focusing on the captivating regions near the south pole basked in perpetual sunlight and hosting water-filled deep craters, signifies a pivotal and ground-breaking juncture. I am eagerly anticipating the approach of Chandrayaan-3 towards its landing, and I am enthralled by the journey leading up to its historic touchdown."

Hadfield also talked about the Moon's significance, culture and importance. He said that we are dependent on its phases for calendar months. Not only humans but animals also look up to the moon and their behaviours align with lunar cycles. Since the beginning of humanity, the moon has been considered to hold significant meaning in all our lives.

Chandrayaan-3 landing

Chandrayaa-3 is set to land on the moon's surface today. The timing specified by ISRO is 6:04 pm today, August 23. You can watch the live stream of the landing on ISRO's official website, their YouTube channel, Facebook, and DD National TV starting at 5:27 pm (IST) on August 23.

The live stream has already started, you can tune in on your TV, mobile and laptop to catch all the live updates about the spacecraft landing.

The core objective of Chandrayaan-3 revolves around ensuring a secure and gentle lunar touchdown, getting the rover out and moving, and conducting on-site scientific experiments.