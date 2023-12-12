Icon
Chandrayaan-3 mission to G20 in list of top trending Google searches 2023 in India

Chandrayaan-3 mission to G20 in list of top trending Google searches 2023 in India

2023 marked a landmark year for India with the nation taking the global centerstage on multiple fronts, Chandrayaan-3 mission and G20 captured netizens' attention and reflected in the list of top trending searches in India.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Dec 12 2023, 07:19 IST
Google search
The list of top trending Google searches in India is here! Chandrayaan-3 mission and G20 are among the top searches.
The list of top trending Google searches in India is here! Chandrayaan-3 mission and G20 are among the top searches. (Unsplash)

2023 marked a landmark year for India with the nation taking the global centerstage on multiple fronts, Chandrayaan-3 mission and G20 captured netizens' attention and reflected in the list of top trending searches in India, according to Google.

This year, people also connected over memes, embraced self-care and technology, relished culinary delights, and grappled with local and global developments, according to `Year in Search 2023' blog released by Google on Monday.

"The historic success of Chandrayaan-3 headlined news events, with the skyrocketing journey out of space sparking local and worldwide searches. India's G20 presidency led 'What Is' search queries showcasing significant curiosity towards the event," it said.

Other news-related queries also showed people stayed updated on local developments, from Karnataka Elections Results to the Uniform Civil Code, while many tried to make sense of global happenings with searches about Israel News and the Turkey Earthquake.

"People showed keen interest in self-care and technology" searching for ways to prevent Sun damage for skin and hair with home remedies, as per the compilation.

Notably, the expansion of the creator ecosystem in India reflected in trending queries, with many keen to know 'how to reach my first 5K followers on YouTube.'

"Our passion for cricket peaked, with queries about the Cricket World Cup and India vs Australia's cricket matches scoring an all-time high this year. But the love for Indian cricket was truly seen across borders," said the blog.

The India National Cricket team ranked as the top trending cricket team worldwide, the only cricket team to find a spot as part of our global sports teams list. Shubman Gill and Rachin Ravindra emerged as the top trending cricketers locally and globally.

Searches also underlined a step forward towards diversity in sports.

According to the Google report, the first-ever Women's Premier League, along with the Women's Cricket World Cup, ranked high in sports events. Beyond cricket, people tried their hand with other sports on-field with questions about 'How to get good at Kabaddi' and 'How to become a chess grandmaster.'

In movies, while the `Barbenheimer' phenomenon captured the world's attention, Indian films weren't far behind.

"Jawan staked its claim to the top trending local film search and #3 top trending film search globally. Gadar 2 and Pathaan also secured coveted spots as local and worldwide trending films," it said.

First Published Date: 12 Dec, 07:18 IST
